5 Phoenix Suns players in NBA 2K’s current Top 100 ratings

The NBA 2K franchise has released its latest installment, with 2K23 honoring Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker as one of its cover athletes. While 2K’s player ratings are always a bone of contention, it does at least give us a defined list and method of comparing players.

The Phoenix Suns have five members in the top 100 current players in the league, according to the latest ratings revealed on NBA 2K23.

As written about here yesterday, Booker unsurprisingly leads the Suns at a 91 overall. This ranks 12th overall, with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo topping the charts at a 97. Phoenix’s other All-Star guard, Chris Paul, follows straight after Booker in 13th at a 90 overall.

You do have to drop down a little for the next Sun, with the ratings becoming quite congested towards the early-to-mid eighties. Deandre Ayton is an 85 overall, joining Kristaps Porzingis, CJ McCollum, Jarrett Allen, Tyrese Maxey and Robert Williams III.

Mikal Bridges Ranks 61st at an 83 overall, while Cameron Johnson is an 80 which Ranks him 98th. Over a month ago we predicted what the ratings might be for each Suns player, and it’s fair to say that based on those, at least three of these five might feel hard done by.

Booker’s 91 is spot on with the predictions, although seeing others ranked ahead of him may rightfully irk Suns fans. Predictions had Ayton and Bridges two above their Ultimate ratings, while Johnson could feel the most unlucky after a Prediction of 83.

2K clearly haven’t bought into Paul’s disappointing end to the Playoffs where he averaged less than ten points across the last five games. The 37-year-old veteran remains a 90 overall, two above where we had him predicted.

Ratings are constantly updated throughout the NBA season. Upgrades for Booker, Ayton, Bridges, and Johnson would be a good reflection for how well the Suns are traveling as the year progresses.