5 paintings worth more than $400,000 Stolen from locked truck in Boulder, Colorado
Authorities are asking for information after five paintings valued at more than $400,000 were stolen from a locked truck in Boulder, Colorado.
“Laguna Pueblo” by American painter Ernest Martin Hennings was among the pieces stolen. Hennings is best known for his landscapes of New Mexico and Portraits of Native Americans. Credit: City of Boulder
The artworks include “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp, “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings, “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” by abstract expressionist Elaine de Kooning, “Burnett’s Barn” by representational painter Jane Freilicher, and “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse. Sharp, Hennings, and Couse were all members of the Taos Society of Artists who produced work in and about Taos, New Mexico.
Officials did not specify where the artworks were traveling to or from. Police are asking members of the public to submit any information related to the theft.
