5 offseason items Mel Tucker needs to address to Michigan State football

The door is officially closed on Michigan State’s 2022 football season. The Spartans followed an outstanding 11-2 campaign with a very, very underwhelming 5-7 season that saw the Spartans miss a Bowl game.

While the drastic decline is unfortunate, and slightly concerning, when analyzed at a deeper level it was not as bad as it appeared.

Michigan State’s defense was a mash unit, suffering injury after injury and resulting in third-string players being thrust into starting roles.

With injury struggles, and losses to four top-ten teams in the nation, the Spartans had a very tough road in 2022, but it is not all doom and gloom, and I feel that Mel Tucker has the tools to turn it back around.

Below, we outlined some action items Coach Tucker will need to do this offseason to get this program back into Bowl contention, and beyond.

