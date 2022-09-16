5 Offensive players to watch against Nebraska

The first road game of the Brent Venables era will be the newest iteration in one of the most iconic rivalries in the history of college football. The Big Res face the Crimson and Cream once again on Saturday.

The Oklahoma offense struggled in the first half against the MAC’s Kent State Golden Flashes and now faces a Huskers defense that ranks near the bottom in the country in total defense.

The Huskers are in turmoil after the firing of local son Scott Frost and former Langston University head Coach Mickey Joseph will be serving as the interim head Coach on Saturday.

After a good but not great showing in week two, keep an eye on these five guys to make an impact in Lincoln on Saturday.

1 Wanya Morris, OT



BY BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMA

The big man from the state of Georgia will finally be back after serving a two-game suspension. Morris will likely be the third different starter at right tackle the Sooners have had this season with Anton Harrison being much more comfortable on the left side.

Bill Bedenbuagh’s unit has left a bit to be desired, allowing five sacks in two games. The Sooners’ inability to establish the run in the first half against Kent State can be attributed to the O-Line as well.

Think of Morris’ spot on this list as a challenge to the entire Offensive line. They need to be better against the Huskers this week with much stiffer competition coming up fast.

2 Jalil Farooq, WR



December 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq (14) attempts to elude Oregon Ducks cornerback Dontae Manning (8) in the 2021 Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby is not concerned about Jalil Farooq’s lack of production through the first two weeks of the season. The former four-star receiver has but one reception on five targets and a couple of drops through two games.

With Nebraska’s woes on defense, a breakout for Farooq could be on the way. With how good Dillon Gabriel has been at spreading the ball around, Farooq is bound to get some more footballs thrown his way.

3 Dillon Gabriel, QB



Sep 10, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws during the first quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The UCF transfer has been what he was supposed to be against UTEP and Kent State. For the Sooners to get where they want to go, they need to be better. While completing 70% of your passes is very good and efficient, which is what Jeff Lebby wants, Gabriel has looked uncomfortable while sitting in the pocket.

More consistent Offensive line play will help Gabriel with that, but he needs to trust that unit.

Again, the Huskers aren’t exactly stout on defense, so if the offense gets going from the jump, Gabriel is going to rack up some big numbers.

4 Marcus Major, RB



Sept. 10, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners running back Marcus Major (24) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There has been something of a debate among Sooners fans on social media: who is the better running back? Marcus Major or Eric Gray?

Both players saw their carries decrease against Kent State with the run game going nowhere in the first half. With the Sooners finding that running game again in the second half, that issue shouldn’t happen again against the Huskers.

Eric Gray is still the lead back, but Marcus Major has found the endzone three times this season and Gray has yet to score.

Ideally, both players will have good games in Lincoln, Nebraska.

5 Jeff Lebby, Offensive Coordinator



Sept. 3, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) and Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby before the game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Not a player, but this is my list. I make the rules.

Lebby’s offense, at times, has looked unstoppable, fast and dominant. And, at times, it has looked quite stagnant.

With how quickly the offense moves, three and outs just can’t happen. The Sooners are 127th in the country in time of possession. That’s not a sustainable model for success.

Lebby’s offense needs to be better at staying on the field in the first half. The easiest way to get upset on the road is by allowing the Huskers to stay in this game.

6 Conclusion



Sep 10, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners Offensive lineman McKade Mettauer (72) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

If everything goes well, there should be a game ball or two handed out to one or a few of the players mentioned.

The Offensive line’s success is the most important for this offense to continue moving forward. There’s no reason to believe they won’t be successful. Lebby runs a complicated system and the unit is still moving pieces around.

Hopefully, the Sooners’ offense will be lighting up the scoreboard all afternoon.

