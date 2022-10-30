5 observations from the Illini win over Quincy

Illinois basketball

Mar 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head Coach Brad Underwood reacts against the Houston Cougars in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday night, Illinois basketball fans got a sample of what is to come during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Illini had a chance to knock off some Rust and begin the gelling process in an exhibition against Quincy. As expected, Illinois would win by a large margin, 87-52, but there are always some pros and cons to take away from a game this early in the season.

Here are five observations from the Illinois basketball win over Quincy.

1. Illinois has Steph Curry confidence

It has been well-documented that the Illini are entering the 2022-23 campaign with a pretty much new roster. This is exciting and scary all at the same time.

The first exhibition against Quincy gave Illinois fans a sneak peek about what we are going to see come the regular season. Overall, it was a pretty positive tune-up game, but there were some things from this game I will be watching in the future. One of those things is three-point shooting.

Illinois chucks up the three-point shot with Steph Curry confidence. Shooters shoot, so I don’t want this team to stop shooting three-point shots, but man, we weren’t hitting against Quincy.

I believe the most accurate shot from deep was Coleman Hawkins and he was 1-of-3 or 33.3%. As a team, Illinois would go 6-of-34 from three-point range, which comes out to 17.6%.

Listen, it’s an exhibition game, so I’m not sounding the alarms. At the end of the day, Illinois is going to shoot much better than 17.6% during the regular season. The one thing I did like about our three-point shooting was the fact no one stopped shooting the deep ball. Nine different Illini players attempted a three-pointer.

I am excited to see what this team looks like a few games into the season. This stat will surely improve.

