5 observations from the Illini win over Nebraska

Illinois football could have easily had a letdown game on Saturday against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Illini didn’t start the game well. Nebraska actually had the lead at one time, 9-6. But Illinois would come storming back led by, yes you guessed it, the defense.

Illinois’ defense was swarming all day long. They forced turnovers and Nebraska couldn’t move the ball. This led to easier touchdowns for the Illini offense. When the final whistle blew, Illinois had won the game, 26-9.

Here are five observations from the Illinois football win over Nebraska.

1. Tommy DeVito continues to be efficient

The defense is getting a lot of credit for the win over Nebraska on Saturday, but I believe Tommy DeVito would like a word.

It feels like every week that I am writing about DeVito being exactly what the Illinois football team needs to win games. Well, that streak is going to continue this week, as DeVito had another efficient game.

DeVito would finish the Nebraska game going 20-of-22 for 179 yards and two touchdowns. They didn’t turn the ball over, and they even added 37 yards on the ground. This man hasn’t had an interception since the Virginia game back on September 10.

The 90.9% completion rate for DeVito was his highest of the season. He has now had all but one game with at least a 60% completion rate, and the only game he didn’t was against Iowa where he got hurt in the first quarter.

For the season, DeVito now has 1,594 yards, 12 touchdowns, and two interceptions. I haven’t seen a quarterback for the Illini play this well since Kurt Kittner in 2001. Juice Williams was great, but he wasn’t accurate like DeVito has been this year.

I love what I see out of DeVito. As long as he continues to be efficient, Illinois is likely going to continue winning football games.