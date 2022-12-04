5 observations from the Illini loss to Maryland

It was a tough battle on Friday night, but the Illinois basketball team would end up falling to Maryland.

The Illini got down early against the Terrapins. They were red hot from three-point range, and we couldn’t guard anyone. At one point, the Terrapins would snag a double-digit lead in the first half. Illinois would fight back and narrow the margin to just seven points at halftime.

Illinois looked much better in the second half. The defense played well, and we were able to tie the game at one point. With under a minute to go in the game, the Illini were only down by one point, but Maryland would put the game away with a big three-pointer toward the end. Illinois would fall to Maryland, 71-66.

Here are five observations from the Illinois basketball loss to Maryland.

1. 1st half defense was ugly

Illinois has played some amazing defense this season. In fact, we are actually one of the best defensive teams in the country.

Coming into the game on Friday night, the Illini were only allowing an average of 30.3 points per game in the first half this season, which ranked No. 80 in the country. Against Maryland, we gave up 41 points in the first half.

The Illini are also one of the best teams in the nation in three-point shooting defense. Teams are only knocking down shots from behind the three-point arc at a clip of 30.2% against Illinois. On Friday night, the Terrapins hit 7-of-15 from three-point range in the first half, which is 46.7%.

Illinois was slow to close out, and we weren’t getting around screens quickly or strong enough. Besides the dagger in the final seconds of the game, this would change in the second half, though.

Brad Underwood and his coaching staff clearly made some adjustments at halftime. The Illini came out of the locker room and held Maryland to 2-of-8 from three-point range in the second half. This great defense is why we could get back in the game. Too bad one of those three-pointers came in the Waning Moments to put the game away.