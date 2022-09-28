5 observations from the first release

The first FHSAA football rankings tend to produce a wide range of emotions, but they’re ultimately not the valuable.

We’re (barely) halfway through the season and a lot of issues will be settled on the field not by a computer program.

So instead of overreacting, let’s just go with some observations.

And the biggest one may be that winning matters a whole lot more than strength of schedule.

Coaches tend to think exactly the opposite. State contending teams usually want to schedule tough opposition because it prepares the team for the postseason. Losing a game in September is worth it if it helps win a playoff game in late November.

The first rankings are rewarding teams for winning, regardless of the opponent, much more than the strength of the opposition.

More Coverage:Florida high school football: 10 Burning questions after first quarter of 2022

Recent:Florida high school football: Columbus takes over top spot in Class 4S poll

More:Week 5 takeaways, Florida high school football: Venice is still Venice

Naples’ Lone blemish this season is a one-point loss at Venice, but Naples is No. 9 in Class 3M and fourth in Region 4-3S behind Dunbar, Barron Collier and Parrish.

Treasure Coast, a state semifinalist in Class 8A last year, is sitting at No. 42 in the 4S and No. 11 in Region 3-4S. The Titans have one of the toughest schedules, but going winless against Osceola, Jesuit, Seminole and St. Thomas Aquinas hasn’t helped.

Madison County, the Defending rural classification champion, is 2-3 with road losses at Fitzgerald (Georgia), Columbia and Florida High. The rankings have Madison County as No. 16 in 1R and the No. 5 seed in Region 3-1R.

What’s the point? The rankings are weighing Madison County’s three losses much more than the fact that undefeated Fitzgerald is No. 1 in Georgia’s AA Division and undefeated Florida High is the top team in Class 2S in the latest USA Today Florida Network poll.

It’s a bottom-line game — you either win or lose — but the early returns could prompt teams to schedule a little differently in the future. Being prepared for the postseason only works if you get into the postseason.

Here are some other quick observations on the first FHSAA football rankings.

University Christian at No. 3 overalls

University is a tradition power, so it’s hardly a stunner but it is somewhat surprising. Maybe it’s because two of the Christians’ five wins are against Georgia teams. But seeing University above St. Thomas Aquinas, Trinity Christian, Edgewater, Columbus, Cardinal Gibbons, etc. was unexpected. Overall, Class 1M has three of the top five teams in the state: Chaminade Madonna (No. 1), University and Trinity (No. 5).

4S is as loaded as expected

The top five teams in the class — Vero Beach, Buchholz, Bartram Trail, Lakeland and Niceville — are a combined 23-0. Venice, which won the Class 8A title in 2021, is sitting at No. 7 with wins over Naples and Seminole. The outliers? Osceola and Treasure Coast. Osceola lost to Lakeland and Seminole by a total of four points but are No. 20 in the class and No. 5 in Region 3. Treasure Coast’s situation was detailed earlier.

Seminole at No. 11?!?

Sanford-Seminole held the top spot in the USA Today Florida Network poll during the first half of the season before falling by a touchdown at Venice, but6 the rankings aren’t as impressed. The Seminoles, who have wins against Osceola and Treasure Coast, are 11th in Class 4M and No. 5 in the region behind Winter Park, Lake Brantley, Hagerty and Lake Mary. The issue is Treasure Coast and Osceola are a combined 3-7 but all those losses are to traditional state powers. This “issue” will sort itself out as Lake Brantley and Lake Mary in the same class as the Seminoles, but this is a bit of a surprise.

2S is a but messy

Ok, let’s start with what makes some sense. Bradford is No. 1 and considered they’ve allowed a total of seven points in four games, it’s understandable. Florida High, which has impressive wins against Trinity Catholic, Ponte Vedra and Madison County, is No. 2. Undefeated South Sumter, Walton and Pensacola Catholic hold the next three spots. But seeing Wakulla at No. 8 and Cocoa at No. 19 doesn’t make too much sense. Wakulla’s Lone loss is at Mosley. The flaws in Cocoa’s resume are losses against Jones and Aquinas.