5 Notre Dame Defeats Boston College Women’s Basketball in a Blowout

Boston College stated 2023 with a downer, as the Women’s basketball team was absolutely trounced by #5 Notre Dame this afternoon in an 85-48 blowout.

Notre Dame scored first, and quickly built up a 7-0 lead before the Eagles finally made a basket with about 7:20 to go in the first. The Eagles continued to struggle to score as the period went on, and weren’t able to grab many Offensive rebounds for second chance points either. BC ended the first quarter down 25-8 after shooting just 21% from the floor.

The Fighting Irish scored first in the second quarter as well, immediately taking a 20 point lead on BC. Midway through the quarter, BC had only scored once and the Fighting Irish took a 40-10 lead to make it very clear that no comeback attempt would be possible. At halftime, Notre Dame led 49-16. The Eagles went into the second half shooting 22% from the floor, 50% from the free throw line, and having missed all 5 attempted 3s. The Irish also led 27-15 in rebounds at the half.

BC started the second half with a few great defensive plays, and were able to score first to start things off on a better note. The Eagles went on to outscore Notre Dame 19-12 in the third quarter, but still went into the final 10 minutes of play down 61-35.

Notre Dame came back ready to fight in the fourth quarter, and the Fighting Irish continued to extend their lead. BC ended up losing this one by 37 points.

Andrea Daley was BC’s leading scorer in this afternoon’s loss with 17 points, and Maria Gakdeng had a solid day on defense with 6 blocks and 3 steals.