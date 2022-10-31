5 NBA players with the most individual awards

The NBA features some of the greatest athletes to have walked the planet. It’s the toughest basketball league in the world, and only a handful of players get to lace up on the NBA hardwood.

Luka Doncic, an up-and-coming star in Dallas, reckons it’s tougher to score in the European Leagues but would still choose the NBA every time because of its unrivaled competition.

It’s a league that has seen the Greatness of Michael Jordan, passing wizardry of Magic Johnson, marksmanship of Steph Curry, unguardable shots of Kevin Durant, dominance of Shaquille O’Neal, and much more. Only demigods play in the league. It’s no secret that even the worst NBA player is arguably leaps and bounds better than the average player in another league.

Which NBA player has collected the most individual awards?

Naturally, winning any award in the toughest basketball league in the world is not easy. Out of the 4500+ players who have played in the NBA, only a handful have walked away with any hardware. In this article, we will take a look at players who have won the most individual awards in the league.

Superstar players haven’t won the Sixth Man of the Year award and the Conference Finals MVP award, which was introduced last year. Moreover, only one league MVP has won the Most Improved Player – Giannis Antetokounmpo – and he’s a few individual awards short of entering this list.

Additionally, players like Magic Johnson, Tim Duncan, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell and Allen Iverson have fallen short by a few awards.

Here are the four new conference Finals trophies – designed by Victor Solomon, produced by Tiffany & Co Here are the four new conference Finals trophies – designed by Victor Solomon, produced by Tiffany & Co https://t.co/7ekO0JSSSk

So without further ado, let’s have a look at the five players with the most NBA awards:

Note 1: Any individual Honor with hardware is considered for this list, including Regular-season MVP, All-Star Game MVP, Finals MVP, Western Conference Finals MVP, Eastern Conference Finals MVP, Scoring title, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, 3-Point contest champion, Slam Dunk contest champion, Skills Challenge contest champion, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Teammate of the Year, Sportsmanship Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Note 2: Some awards obviously hold more value than others, but we aren’t considering the worth of each honor. We are simply counting the total individual awards a player has taken home.

#5 Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant – 10