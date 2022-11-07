5 NBA players who went to Hollywood and failed miserably

NBA players are already some of the most followed people in the world and their influence is undeniable. From fashion and sneakers to cars and food, they can sell practically anything and impact millions of people, and most importantly, children, worldwide.

If film producers and directors cast NBA athletes for their projects, you can be sure that ticket sales will record a massive boost. Sports fans who weren’t previously interested in the movie would now watch it because their favorite athlete would be starring in some role.

Hence, many NBA stars have appeared in either television or film over the years. Moreover, if a director wants someone to play a basketball player in a movie, who better to cast than stars from the biggest league in the world themselves?

Which NBA players failed in their Hollywood ventures?

Watching NBA players on the television or movie screen is way more common now than it was earlier. The league’s reach and popularity has grown over the years and players today have more influence than their predecessors. Certain iconic players still dabbled in Hollywood, even if the result was futile.

Most NBA players aren’t professional actors and also don’t have a lot of time to give to film shoots. An average-length movie cannot be shot in just the offseason. This means the player has to juggle practice, the strenuous regular season, constant travel between road games, and much more stress while shooting films.

It also takes a mental and physical toll on a person, and NBA Athletes cannot afford to slack off when it comes to fitness and training.

Hence, we have seen more NBA players fail in Hollywood than succeed. Let’s take a look at a few examples.

Note: This list is not ranked.

#1 Julius Erving