5 NBA players who support the LGBTQ movement featuring Kevin Durant, Charles Barkley, and more

Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant have been two of NBA history’s most outspoken supporters of gay athletes and the LGBTQ community. In a society that unfairly puts a stigma on gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and other such individuals, their support has been happily embraced.

The Backing from the NBA community, fortunately, has not been limited to Barkley and KD only. There have been others who have been just as open and staunch in their support for one of the most marginalized societies in America.

Here are five former NBA players who have been actively advocating for the rights of the LGBTQ community:

#5 Kevin Durant