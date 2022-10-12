5 NBA players who support the LGBTQ movement featuring Kevin Durant, Charles Barkley, and more

Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant have been two of NBA history’s most outspoken supporters of gay athletes and the LGBTQ community. In a society that unfairly puts a stigma on gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and other such individuals, their support has been happily embraced.

The Backing from the NBA community, fortunately, has not been limited to Barkley and KD only. There have been others who have been just as open and staunch in their support for one of the most marginalized societies in America.

Here are five former NBA players who have been actively advocating for the rights of the LGBTQ community:

#5 Kevin Durant

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

Proud that our president @RickWelts is representing the @warriors and joining with the @nba & @wnba family in this year’s #NYCPride March!

KD tweeted out his Backing of the NBA’s LGBTQ community. Basketball fans will likely be keeping a close eye on Durant following the Rapaport incident. If he is somehow linked to homophobic slurs, it could mean that his support is nothing but a mere show.

#4 Jason Collins

Jason Collins was the first active player to reveal he was gay. [photo: SI]

“Jason Collins demonstrated that if you come out, it’s okay.” In 2014 Collins became the first openly gay NBA player and soon after, his jersey sales skyrocketed. https://t.co/RtKjpgbdY4

#3 Steve Nash

Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets - Play-In Tournament

youtube cover

The Canadian superstar was the first high-profile athlete to support former Phoenix Suns team president Rick Welts, who admitted he was a homosexual. The former MVP’s explicit backing of gays and lesbians was in sharp contrast to some players who were indisputably LGBTQ.

Unknowingly, Steve Nash’s clear-cut support for the LGBTQ community helped pave the way for future NBA players and athletes to reveal their true sexual orientations. He was a crucial reason why Collins and John Amaechi would end all pretensions about being homosexual.

#2 John Amaechi

John Amaechi played a few seasons in the NBA and admitted he was gay four years after retirement. [photo: The Times]

John Amaechi @JohnAmaechi is my guest today on “Charges”. John’s the first NBA player to speak publicly about being gay. His voice is mesmerizing. A psychologist, storyteller, and gem of a human being. He went from never touching a basketball to the NBA in only 6-years. Legend. https://t.co/Dhc2RQphXu

Many already had suspicions that he was homosexual, including former Jazz teammate Greg Ostertag, who reportedly asked him point black if the Rumors were true. Amaechi would later reveal that he regretted not admitting the truth to his friend, who he thought would have completely understood him.

#1 Charles Barkley

2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

“If you’re gay or transgender, I love you. And if anyone gives you any shit, tell em Charles says f*ck you!” – Charles Barkley https://t.co/c1tUbvX5ga

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda

Edited by Michael Macasero


.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button