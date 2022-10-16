5 NBA players who smoke weed featuring Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and more

Former NBA players such as JR Smith, Al Harrington and Iman Shumpert all believe that the majority of the league smokes weed. As per the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, weed is still prohibited in the NBA.

However, the league stopped testing marijuana during the season starting in 2020, which meant players could smoke all they wanted. Smith even claimed that they were smoking a lot of pot in the NBA bubble.

In this list of weed users in the NBA, we didn’t include known potheads such as the names mentioned above. Former players such as Michael Beasley, Stephen Jackson, Matt Barnes and Kenyon Martin are also not on this list. Even Steve Kerr, who admitted to using marijuana after back surgery, is not included.

Without further ado, here are five NBA players who smoke weed.

#5 LaMelo Ball