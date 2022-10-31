5 NBA players who have the most social media following

NBA players are some of the most influential players on the planet. They have millions of followers from around the world, and people from all walks of life are mesmerized by their lavish lifestyle.

Most NBA stars live a life of extreme luxury and fame, the likes of which can put other athletes to shame. They earn some of the highest salaries in sports and naturally, fans on social media want to see their purchases, house, family, and everything that comes with being a Millionaire athlete.

According to Forbes, out of the 50 highest-paid Athletes in 2022, 17 were NBA players (34%), the most across a single sport (basketball).

Professional athletes from the basketball and soccer worlds overwhelmed this year’s top 10 as the highest paid athletes. trib.al/65MGQSK Professional athletes from the basketball and soccer worlds overwhelmed this year’s top 10 as the highest paid athletes. trib.al/65MGQSK

To put that in perspective, if we combine the highest-paid Athletes from tennis, soccer, golf, boxing, auto racing, mixed martial arts and cricket, they would still be just 28% of the top 50.

Which NBA player has the most followers on social media?

As basketball is a global sport, NBA players have more following than any other sport, except soccer (or association football). The Instagram account of the NBA (72.1 million) has more followers than the other four major North American sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS) combined (42.6 million).

With the NBA being so popular, it isn’t surprising that basketball superstars have a lot of followers. So Let’s take a look at the five most-followed NBA players.

Note: For this article, we have considered the two most popular social media platforms – Twitter and Instagram. Applications like TikTok, Facebook, Twitch and others have not been considered.

#5 Kevin Durant – 33.6 million