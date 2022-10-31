5 NBA players who have been on the NBA 2K cover the most

NBA 2K23 capitalized on the lack of basketball games to generate hype and excitement for its launch this offseason. It was one of the most significant events of the year for hoops fans as they eagerly waited for the popular video game to give them some basketball action.

One of the most anticipated moments prior to the game’s release is seeing which player makes it onto the cover. They are chosen by the 2K Sports team and are often players who have had memorable seasons or are icons in the game.

2K23’s cover athlete is Devin Booker and this marked the first time a Phoenix Suns player made it to the front cover of the video game. The backdrop of his photoshoot was the Arizona Desert as the game celebrated the city of Phoenix.

Additionally, there is also a “Michael Jordan Edition” in 2K23 because who better to celebrate the number 23 than his Airness?

NBA 2K23: Michael Jordan Edition will feature His Airness along with a rebuilt version of the beloved Jordan Challenges from NBA 2K11, featuring 15 iconic moments from his career. bit.ly/3y6wwGP https://t.co/yZ7cmXYuv2

Which player has been on the cover of NBA 2K the most?

Several players have been on the cover of NBA 2K, but only a handful have had the privilege to be on the cover more than once.

LeBron James, arguably the greatest player of this generation, has notably been on the cover just twice. He was the primary cover athlete in NBA 2K14 after his historic 2013 MVP and Championship season, and in 2K19 after he joined the LA Lakers.

Let’s take a look at some of the NBA superstars who have been on the cover of 2K the most.

#5 Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is the cover of NBA 2K15

Kevin Durant is the NBA’s 75th anniversary edition cover of NBA 2K22 https://t.co/dGeP12wlAX

Durant’s first-ever appearance on the cover was in NBA 2K13. They shared the cover with Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin, with the trio viewed as up-and-coming superstars at the time. Durant was the Sole athlete on the cover of 2K15, after his 2014 MVP campaign.

#4 Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is on the cover of NBA 2K18

Funny moment from the NBA Awards @NBAonTNT: @TheJetOnTNT Thu @SHAQ: ‘Have you ever been on the cover of a video game?’ ‘I don’t think so.’Shaq has been on the cover of NBA Live 96, NBA 2K6, NBA 2K7, NBA Showtime: NBA on NBC, NBA Hoopz, NBA Inside Drive 2004, NBA 2K18, & Shaq Fu. https://t.co/tmJssGZXrU

His most recent cover was in 2K18 when the game released two Legend Editions. Shaq was seen in his old Heat uniform in the “Legend Edition,” and in his Purple and Gold uniform in “Legend Edition Gold.” The game chose to use his signature dunking action as their cover choice.

O’Neal was on the cover of three annual versions but it could be counted as four covers in total considering he made two different ones in 2K18.

#3 Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant is the cover of NBA 2K21

It was once rumored that Kobe could be headed to the Knicks, and NBA 2K10 made an alternate cover should that have happened. They “reluctantly” signed a copy of that very cover for Spike Lee. 🤯(📸: IG/officialspikelee) https://t.co/FuiY7SgTlE

#2 Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is the cover of NBA 2K23: Michael Jordan Edition

NBA 2K12 Michael Jordan (MJ 23) Cover http://t.co/5l0iJWEb

MJ was once again Featured as the cover athlete in 2K16, on the “Special Edition” cover. 2K16 saw several cover stars such as Stephen CurryAnthony Davis and James Harden, but Jordan got his own edition cover.

And lastly, as mentioned above, he is on the cover of the 2K23: Michael Jordan Edition.

#1 Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson is the cover of 2K over the years

20 years ago today, Allen Iverson graced the cover of the very first release of NBA 2K. https://t.co/ztohd4RGB7

Iverson won the MVP award in 2001 and the game doubled-down on his fame. Although Jordan has four covers to his name and could one day overtake AI with respect to the number of covers, he wasn’t featured consecutively.

Iverson will likely remain the only player to ever be Featured on the cover five years in a row.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda


.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button