5 NBA players who have been on the NBA 2K cover the most

NBA 2K23 capitalized on the lack of basketball games to generate hype and excitement for its launch this offseason. It was one of the most significant events of the year for hoops fans as they eagerly waited for the popular video game to give them some basketball action.

One of the most anticipated moments prior to the game’s release is seeing which player makes it onto the cover. They are chosen by the 2K Sports team and are often players who have had memorable seasons or are icons in the game.

2K23’s cover athlete is Devin Booker and this marked the first time a Phoenix Suns player made it to the front cover of the video game. The backdrop of his photoshoot was the Arizona Desert as the game celebrated the city of Phoenix.

Additionally, there is also a “Michael Jordan Edition” in 2K23 because who better to celebrate the number 23 than his Airness?

NBA 2K23: Michael Jordan Edition will feature His Airness along with a rebuilt version of the beloved Jordan Challenges from NBA 2K11, featuring 15 iconic moments from his career. bit.ly/3y6wwGP NBA 2K23: Michael Jordan Edition will feature His Airness along with a rebuilt version of the beloved Jordan Challenges from NBA 2K11, featuring 15 iconic moments from his career. bit.ly/3y6wwGP https://t.co/yZ7cmXYuv2

Which player has been on the cover of NBA 2K the most?

Several players have been on the cover of NBA 2K, but only a handful have had the privilege to be on the cover more than once.

LeBron James, arguably the greatest player of this generation, has notably been on the cover just twice. He was the primary cover athlete in NBA 2K14 after his historic 2013 MVP and Championship season, and in 2K19 after he joined the LA Lakers.

Let’s take a look at some of the NBA superstars who have been on the cover of 2K the most.

#5 Kevin Durant