5 NBA players who are Muslim featuring Kyrie Irving, Dennis Schroeder and more

NBA players come from many different backgrounds. Cultural diversity is one thing that makes this league unique as players come from several nationalities, ethnicities and religions.

Many Muslim players have dominated the NBA in the past. Some of the most notable names are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Hakeem Olajuwon.

This article looks at five active NBA players who are Muslim. The list includes some amazing and talented players, including Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving is one of the most popular NBA players who is Muslim