5 names that are a reach for Miami football Offensive Coordinator

The reaction was swift from the media covering the Miami football program about potential replacements for Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis who was fired on Friday. There is a Consensus of names who are potential replacements for Gattis. Some of those names are a reach as the next Miami OC.

Five OC candidates that are a reach for the Miami football program to hire as its next Offensive Coordinator are Buffalo Bills OC Ken Dorsey, Buffalo QB Coach Joe Brady, former Nebraska head Coach Scott Frost, Ohio State OC and wide receivers Coach Brian Hartline and Toledo Head Coach Jason Candle.

Could Miami football bring a prodigal son home?

Dorsey was a record-setting QB at Miami from 1999 through 2002. When he graduated Dorsey held the Miami career records for passing yards and touchdowns and had a 38-2 record. Brad Kaaya broke the Miami career passing yardage record in 2016. Dorsey Interviewed to be the head Coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina Hired former Colts head Coach Frank Reich as their head Coach on Thursday. Dorsey could interview for other head coaching jobs. The Bills elevated Dorsey to OC from QB Coach when Brian Daboll was hired as the head coach of the New York Giants a year ago. Buffalo was eliminated from the Playoffs by Cincinnati on Sunday.

Buffalo won the AFC East in 2022 with a 13-3 record in 2022 and beat the Dolphins in the first round of the playoffs. The Bills were second in the NFL in points scored and total yards and seventh in passing and rushing. Dorsey clearly aspires to be an NFL head coach. Returning to Miami would be a step backwards for Dorsey.