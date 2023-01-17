In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit.

This week, we’ll look at Northeast Houston, mainly the Northeast side of Beltway 8, covering ‘hoods like Eastex/Jensen, Northline, and East Houston.

Here, you’ll find breweries, a game-changing restaurant praised as one of Houston’s best, and more opportunities for fun.

5 Must Do Things in Northeast Houston

Start your morning with your choice of hand-rolled tamales | Courtesy of Alamo Tamales

Start the day with Alamo Tamales & Tacos

For more than 50 years, this longtime favorite has offered early morning eats at its Northside restaurant.

Starting bright and early at 5am, guests can choose from handmade or machine-made tamales stuffed with jalapeño and cheese, sweet corn, or shredded pork. Alamo Tamales’ famous red or green salsas are the perfect addition to any plate—housemade with just the right amount of spice.

Or, if you’re off to a late start, then grab a lunch plate with options like fresh carne guisada, asado de puerco, stuffed poblano pepper, pork with nopales, and more.

SpindleTap offers fresh craft brews and a sprawling park of pickleball and other family fun | Courtesy of SpindleTap Brewery

Play pickleball and sip craft brews at SpindleTap

Inspired by the Booming growth of the beer industry in Texas, Spindletap Brewery gushes out some of the choicest brews in town, including the Honey Hole ESB, Hop Gusher IPA, Boomtown Blonde, and Juiceton Double IPA.

You’ll find a Stellar roster in the taproom (as well as on taps around the city) on Tuesday through Sunday; plus SpindlePark, its open-air sports-and-entertainment complex that includes a 9-hole miniature golf course, wiffleball/kickball field, basketball court, horseshoes, corn hole, pickleball, soccer field and covered picnic areas.

SpindlePark has helped to cement the brewery’s reputation as a family-friendly gathering place.

Get old school BBQ, baked potatoes and more at Triple J’s in Houston Gardens | Courtesy of Triple J’s Smokehouse

Get old school barbecue goodness at Triple J’s Smokehouse

A Northeast and Houston Gardens neighborhood staple since 1994, Triple J’s Smokehouse is known for its homemade links and boudain, plus Texas barbecue staples like brisket, ribs, and chopped beef loaded potatoes.

Pop in to feed your soul the good stuff, Wednesday through Saturday from 11am to 6pm.

Tee off a day of golf at Golf Club of Houston in Humble | Courtesy of Golf Club of Houston

Hit the green at the Golf Club of Houston

Bring your A-game and play where the pros play at the Pristine Golf Club of Houston.

The club offers individual golf lessons for those looking to improve their skills, as well as club fitting, a practice facility, full-service golf shop, a tournament course and member course, plus amenities including dining rooms and bars, guest and private locker rooms , an outdoor terrace and more.

The member course is private, but the tournament course is open to the public.

Sheldon Lake State Park | Courtesy of Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Spend some time in nature at Sheldon Lake State Park

Just outside Beltway 8, Sheldon Lake State Park is known for its fishing opportunities and wildlife observation, with bank fishing permitted year-round.

Hit the secluded half-mile nature trail that winds through 28 naturalized ponds, check out the observation tower to get panoramic views of the Wetland and lake, and discover wildlife from Birds and alligators to fish and butterflies.

Gabi De la Rosa contributed to this article.