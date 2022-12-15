5 mental training tips for soccer
Below we explore the mental side of soccer with five pro tips to improve your mental toughness.
One of the hardest things for players to accept is that they will make mistakes on the field, regardless of how much they have trained. It’s why experts suggest players should adopt “selective attention.”
Simply put, relevant information, like the weather or the crowds, is filtered through short-term memory. Meanwhile, irrelevant information, like a mistake a player has made or a foul he or she believes to have been committed, is ignored. Everyone has negative Voices in their head, but players with short memories are about to rebound quickly and protect themselves from self-doubt.
Experts suggest a physical cue after a mistake on the field to help reset your mind. For example, a deep breath or a set of fast feet, or even something you say to yourself like, “Reset.”
Blocking Out Negativity
Blocking out negativity and staying positive are perhaps the most important ways to stay mentally tough. A great way to block out negativity is to meditate daily. Experts recommend 40-45 minutes, but short mindfulness sessions will calm the mind and body. In gameplay, even the best players can lose their self-confidence. Great tools to reset yourself include remembering great plays you had during a practice session, reflecting on words of encouragement, and setting a future goal for the next play. When your mind is at peace, you will naturally have more confidence.
For most players, conquering the mental aspect of soccer is just as hard, if not harder, than the physical one. You must have a short memory, thick skin, a growth mindset, resilience, and have the ability to block out negativity.