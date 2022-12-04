5 keys vs. Manhattan for winless Hawks

The pressure’s building.

Monmouth remains one of only six winless teams nationally in the wake of Wednesday’s lopsided 88-62 against former MAAC Rival Rider, after which a frustrated Coach King Rice lashed out at the opposing players and fans.

With that as the backdrop, Monmouth heads to Draddy Gym in New York City Sunday (2 pm; ESPN+) to face another old MAAC foe in Manhattan, Desperately needing to show some growth, and get a win, after eight brutally tough season-opening games.

While Monmouth (0-8) Ranks 323 nationally according to the college basketball analytics website KenPom.com, Manhattan (3-3) is 292. Manhattan fired head Coach Steve Masiello a week before the start of the season, at which point MAAC Preseason Player of the Year Jose Perez transferred.

This looks like Monmouth’s best chance to get a win over the next month.

The Hawks’ non-conference schedule so far ranks 37th nationally according to KenPom, while Manhattan’s ranks 314.

We’ve been over the stats related to Monmouth’s struggles many times. So here are five keys for Monmouth Sunday:

1. Starts at the top

Rice assembled this inexperienced team and signed off on the daunting schedule, which still has one more high-major opponent to come. It’s his leadership that has to provide the path forward, including a level head on gameday, regardless of what happens on the court or in the stands.

2. Win the backcourt battle

This is a guard-driven Manhattan team that’s 2-0 since fifth-year senior Samir Stewart returned to the lineup. They combined with Ant Nelson and Nick Brennen to score 39 of their 56 points in a win over Fairfield last time out. Monmouth’s guard must have a big game at both ends of the court.

Myles Ruth comes off a career-best 16-point performance, logging 26 minutes and finishing with five rebounds, two assists and three turnovers against some good defenders. You’d sign for those numbers from your point guard every game. Consistency, particularly at the defensive end, is the key for the junior moving forward.

3. Better at the line

Rice said after the Rider game that the free throw shooting woes were in his players’ heads. Somehow, he and his staff have to get in their heads and fix it, because they won’t beat anyone missing 12 and 13 free throws a game, the totals from the past two games.

4. Help inside

It’s a really heavy weight forward Myles Foster is shouldering right now. The 6-7 junior just missed a double-double against Rider, finishing with 12 points and nine rebounds. The rest of the frontcourt combined for four points and five rebounds.

5. Better Perimeter defense

Rider shot 57.7 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from three-point range. Monmouth Ranks 347 out of 352 Division I teams in field goal percentage defense, and 351 in three-point percentage defense. Monmouth has to figure out a way to get a hand in the face of opposing shooters outside on a consistent basis. Every game there are just too many open looks.