5 keys vs. Charlotte as homestand begins

WEST LONG BRANCH – After a grueling season-opening stretch, Monmouth gets to spend the holidays at home.

But things don’t get much easier during a four-game run at OceanFirst Bank Center that begins Saturday with a visit by a Charlotte team Sporting an 8-2 record.

It continues when they host 9-3 Yale on Dec. 22, before 8-3 UNC Wilmington comes to town for Monmouth’s first-ever Colonial Athletic Association game on Dec, 28.

The 2 pm tipoff will be broadcast on SportsNet New York and NBC Sports Philadelphia, and streamed on FloSports.

Monmouth (1-10) Returns to the Jersey Shore coming off a solid effort in an 87-71 loss at Syracuse Monday.

Check back later Saturday afternoon for complete analysis.

Here are five keys for Monmouth, as it looks for its first home win. Check back here:

1. Strong play inside

The 49ers are big, with a front line featuring 6-11 redshirt sophomore Aly Khalifa, averaging 10 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists, and 6-10 sophomore Igor Milicic, a transfer from Virginia coming off a double-double in a win over Detroit Mercy. Monmouth big men Amaan Sandhu, the 7-1 freshman, and Klemen Vuga, a 6-10 junior, can’t get in foul trouble.

2. Good offensive execution

Charlotte is top-20 nationally in team defense, giving up just 59.3 points-per-game. Monmouth’s only average is 62.5 points. Monmouth’s execution against the Syracuse zone was very good. Now they need that same level of execution against man-to-man defense.

3. Win turnover battle

It’s time to clean things up. Only once this season has Monmouth committed fewer turnovers than its opponent, and that was in a five-point loss at Lehigh. Winning the turnover battle gives Monmouth a chance.

4. Make free throws

Charlotte is among the most foul-prone teams in the country right now. Monmouth is among the worst free throw shooting teams in the country. The Hawks have been a little better lately, hitting 18-of-24 over the past two games, and that trend has to continue.

5. Protect the house

Monmouth needs to create a homecourt advantage with a run of solid play on campus. The one thing Monmouth can control is its intensity, and the energy has to be cranked up from start to finish in an effort to protect the house.