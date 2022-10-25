5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bears on Monday Night Football

Sloppy start sets the tone

On both sides of the ball, it was a sporadic first half at best with the negative plays outnumbering the small handful of truly positive ones.

The Patriots defense had few answers for Fields and Bears offense out of the gate, allowing two scoring drives on Chicago’s first two possessions and falling into a 10-0 hole late in the first quarter. Fields showed Patience in the pocket, used his athleticism to buy time and made the most of his own designed runs. They picked up more rushing yards in the first half than a Bill Belichick defense has ever allowed to a quarterback (74). The Patriots tackling was spotty early as the Bears averaged 7.3 yards per play on their first two drives.

Coming off the second-quarter interception by Mac Jones, the defense briefly kicked into gear, forcing a three-and-out and punt. After a touchdown score, the defense made their first big play of the game, with Matthew Judon tipping a third-down pass attempt by Fields that went directly into the waiting arms of Myles Bryant for the interception. That would do it for defensive stops in the game.

After the Patriots took the lead the defense regressed, allowing a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown-scoring drive that made it 17-14 Chicago just after the two-minute warning before halftime. The offense would then commit their second turnover of the half with a bad exchange between Zappe and Jakobi Meyers leading to a fumble that the Bears recovered. The defense held Chicago to a field goal by the skin of their teeth after that giveaway, finally getting a stop at their five-yard line.