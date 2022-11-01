5 key games to watch heading into FCS football’s final month

We’ve made it through the spookiest month of the year. After a wild October, three weeks remain in the FCS regular season and the Playoffs are rapidly approaching.

Here are five key games to watch heading into FCS football’s final month.

Week 10 | Sacramento State at Weber State | 3 pm ET | Saturday, Nov. 5

The Big Sky title race is jam-packed. Two teams are undefeated in conference play and two teams have one conference loss. Two from that group meet to open November as Sacramento State heads to Weber State in Week 10.

The game will be both teams’ third straight game against a ranked conference opponent. More than just a conference title will be on the line in this game too; playoff seeding and positioning will likely take into account this game and how a team wins or loses.

Week 10 | New Hampshire at Richmond | 3:30 pm ET | Saturday, Nov. 5

If you thought the race for the Big Sky was close, the race for the CAA title blows it out of the water. New Hampshire is the only undefeated CAA team in conference play, with seven CAA teams having two or fewer conference losses. Richmond has just one conference loss, and a win over New Hampshire gives the Spiders the tiebreaker should it be needed down the line.

Picking who wins the CAA Entering November is like drawing straws out of a hat, but this Week 10 Matchup will provide clarification on the conference race.

Week 11 | Samford at Chattanooga | 1:30 pm ET | Saturday, Nov. 12

Samford enters November undefeated in SoCon play. Meanwhile, a trio of teams sits below the Bulldogs in the standings with one conference loss. One of those teams is Chattanooga. By Week 11, this game could have auto-bid clinching implications. Even if the auto-bid isn’t on the line just yet when Samford and Chattanooga meet, this game undoubtedly impacts the at-large status for the loser. A lot will be on the line in this SoCon battle.

Week 12 | Montana at Montana State | 2 pm ET | Saturday, Nov. 19

One of the biggest rivalries in FCS football returns in Week 12 when Montana Battles Montana State in the Brawl of the Wild. Montana State has won four of the last five matchups, but Montana took home The Great Divide Trophy last year. In 2022, the intense rivalry could mean more than usual.

If Montana wins out until this game, but loses the Brawl, missing the Playoffs is a likely possibility. The Grizzlies will be on the Bubble Entering FCS selections for sure. If Montana State wins out and wins the Brawl, it could be looking at a potential No. 1 overall seed — and at the very least a No. 2 seed — in the playoffs, granting the Bobcats home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

The Brawl of the Wild with high stakes? That’s must-watch TV.

Week 12 | Penn at Princeton | 1 pm ET | Saturday, Nov. 19

While this Ivy League Showdown has lost some of its luster after the Quakers suffered its first loss during the final week of October, Penn vs. Princeton still has the potential to be for the Ivy League title.

If this game is for all the marbles, it deserves national attention. The Ivy League Champion doesn’t play in the FCS playoffs, making Week 12 the last time we’ll see either of these teams play as currently constructed. If these two schools, less than an hour’s drive apart, are competing for a title during the final week of the regular season, we’ll be in for a treat.