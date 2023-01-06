5 incoming freshmen likely to see early playing time

Texas’ 2023 recruiting class is loaded with talented prospects.

The Longhorns currently hold the No. 3 class in the Nation following the early signing period.

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning headlines the class. Manning is the top prospect in the entire nation, making the highest-rated Recruit Texas has landed out of high school since Vince Young.

Texas Landed four total five-stars for the first time since 2010, including Manning, running back Cedric Baxter, linebacker Anthony Hill and wide receiver Johntay Cook. The staff did a great job adding to the linebacker and wide receiver rooms specifically.

With a class this talented, expect a few of the incoming freshmen to see the field in a hurry for Texas. Kelvin Banks in 2022 and Xavier Worthy in 2021 showed Steve Sarkisian and his staff are not afraid to play a true freshman from the jump.

Here is a look at five players with an excellent opportunity to contribute to the team immediately.