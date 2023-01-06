5 incoming freshmen likely to see early playing time
Texas’ 2023 recruiting class is loaded with talented prospects.
The Longhorns currently hold the No. 3 class in the Nation following the early signing period.
Five-star quarterback Arch Manning headlines the class. Manning is the top prospect in the entire nation, making the highest-rated Recruit Texas has landed out of high school since Vince Young.
Texas Landed four total five-stars for the first time since 2010, including Manning, running back Cedric Baxter, linebacker Anthony Hill and wide receiver Johntay Cook. The staff did a great job adding to the linebacker and wide receiver rooms specifically.
With a class this talented, expect a few of the incoming freshmen to see the field in a hurry for Texas. Kelvin Banks in 2022 and Xavier Worthy in 2021 showed Steve Sarkisian and his staff are not afraid to play a true freshman from the jump.
Here is a look at five players with an excellent opportunity to contribute to the team immediately.
Five-star WR Johntay Cook
Going through clips of Team Phantom’s 1-on-1 WR/DB session from Sunday, #Texas signee Johntay Cook II is an exceptional route runner.
The separation stutter with the burst into his route for an easy score.
Cook was our Alpha Dog from Sunday’s practice. https://t.co/2akDhwgGYK pic.twitter.com/KiuWtLFSBL
— Sean Bock (@SBock247) January 2, 2023
