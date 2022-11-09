5 impact games in Week 13 of Arizona high school football

For much of the season, The Republic’s Weekly five games to watch in Arizona high school football have attempted to highlight all levels. There’s good football being played from 2A to 6A, plus eight-man ball in 1A. All of it is worth watching, and the best small school matchups slip under the radar too easily.

The final week of the regular season, though, brings a focus on 6A. With Veterans Day shortening the school week, there are three Thursday showdowns that pit potential Open Division games against each other — including the Battle for Arizona Avenue. With that in mind, here are five games to watch across the state this week:

Chandler at Hamilton, Thursday, 7 p.m

The accepted Logic this year holds that Chandler is one of the clear top three teams in the state, along with Liberty and Basha, while Hamilton is in the second tier with Saguaro. In the AIA’s rankings this week, the gap between the two archrivals is bigger than the gap between Chandler and undefeated No. 1 Liberty.

That, though, might not paint the full picture. Both schools have only lost once against in-school opponents — each a one-possession defeat to Basha. For Hamilton, that defeat came in just the second career start for backup quarterback Beckham Pellant, who replaced Roch Cholowsky after he suffered a knee injury against Highland in September.

Over his last two games, Pellant has found a groove, dissecting Casteel and Westwood with ease. If his growth continues, Hamilton could pick up his second-straight win over Chandler and establish himself as a state championship contender.

Pinnacle at Centennial, Thursday, 7 p.m

Further down the Open Division rankings, there are two matchups that could serve as play-in games. This, between No. 8 Pinnacle and No. 6 Centennial, is one.

Last week, both schools played elite teams tough. Pinnacle was tied with No. 5 Saguaro Midway through the third quarter before falling, 35-14. Similarly, Centennial hung tight with No. 1 Liberty for most of the first half before losing, 24-14. Despite coming away with losses, both performances were Open Division-worthy.

It’s highly likely, though, that the loser on Thursday will tumble out of the Open picture. That’s not necessarily a bad thing — either team would be set up to contend in the 6A Playoffs — but it puts Massive Stakes on this showdown. The key battle to watch will be between Centennial’s pass defense, which did well in containing Liberty quarterback Navi Bruzon, and Pinnacle’s top two weapons in the receiving game, Duce Robinson and Myles Libman.

Corona del Sol at Casteel, Thursday, 7 pm

This is the other potential play-in game.

Casteel has been uncompetitive in three losses to Chandler, Hamilton and Basha over the past four weeks. As a result, the Colts have fallen from the state’s top five all the way down to No. 13. But with a win over No. 7 Corona del Sol, there’s no telling how high they could jump in the AIA’s algorithm.

Corona del Sol, meanwhile, would certainly be in with a win. But that’s easier said than done. Since a 50-0 loss to Chandler in Week 2, the Aztecs haven’t played anyone in the top 15 of the 6A rankings. Despite an easier schedule, they haven’t produced the type of dominant wins that Open Division teams typically do against overmatched opponents. This one could be ripe for a Casteel upset.

Horizon at ALA-Queen Creek, Thursday, 7 pm

Leaving 6A, this is the game of the week in 5A. A month ago, it seemed like Notre Dame Prep and Desert Mountain might reach the Open, leaving ALA-Queen Creek as the clear favorite in 5A. But with just one week left, it looks like the Open is going to be an all-6A affair.

That should set up a fascinating 5A tournament — one that ALA-Queen Creek could enter as the No. 1 seed Led by quarterback Drew Cowart. They certainly have the firepower to turn that into a state championship.

Don’t count out Horizon, though. The Huskies might only be ranked fifth in the conference, but they haven’t lost since September. In that stretch, their defense has been utterly suffocating. They could be the type of team to cause ALA-Queen Creek fits.

Paradise Honors at Show Low, Friday, 7 p.m

With 2A and 3A reaching their quarterfinals, this is the best playoff game of the week. The 2A Playoffs seem set for a collision course between No. 1 Pima and No. 2 Morenci. And while 3A could follow suit, with No. 1 Thatcher facing off against No. 2 Eastmark, those schools look set to have more competition from lower-seeded schools.

Among those dangerous lower seeds are No. 5 Paradise Honors and No. 4 Show Low, which, in particular, looks underseeded. The Cougars’ only loss was by six points in Week 3 against a 4A contender in Snowflake. No 3A opponent has held them within 14. With the dynamism of dual-threat quarterback Nash Brewer, it’s easy to see why.

But at 9-1, Paradise Honors isn’t a pushover. Their quarterback, Gage Baker, has thrown for an absurd 3,340 yards and 48 touchdowns. The two signal-callers will decide this matchup, setting the Winner up for a semifinal battle with Thatcher.

Theo Mackie covers Arizona high school sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks. He can be reached by email at [email protected] and on Twitter @theo_mackie.