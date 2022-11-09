5 impact games in Week 13 of Arizona high school football

For much of the season, The Republic’s Weekly five games to watch in Arizona high school football have attempted to highlight all levels. There’s good football being played from 2A to 6A, plus eight-man ball in 1A. All of it is worth watching, and the best small school matchups slip under the radar too easily.

The final week of the regular season, though, brings a focus on 6A. With Veterans Day shortening the school week, there are three Thursday showdowns that pit potential Open Division games against each other — including the Battle for Arizona Avenue. With that in mind, here are five games to watch across the state this week:

Chandler at Hamilton, Thursday, 7 p.m

The accepted Logic this year holds that Chandler is one of the clear top three teams in the state, along with Liberty and Basha, while Hamilton is in the second tier with Saguaro. In the AIA’s rankings this week, the gap between the two archrivals is bigger than the gap between Chandler and undefeated No. 1 Liberty.

