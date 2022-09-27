5 high school football players shot, 1 dead in Philly drive-by: Police

A 14-year-old is dead and four other high school football players were wounded after gunfire erupted behind a Philadelphia high school Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The five unidentified victims were walking off the field after a scrimmage at Roxborough High School around 4:41 pm when someone in a green Ford Explorer drove up to the players and started shooting, police said.

The victims were transported to Temple University Hospital and Einstein Medical Center, according to police.

In this screen grab taken from video, Roxborough High School in Philadelphia is shown. WPVI

The deceased 14-year-old was shot once in the chest, police said.

A 17-year-old male victim was shot in the arm and leg, a 14-year-old male victim was shot once in the thigh and a 15-year-old was shot once in the leg, according to investigators. Both are listed in stable condition.

The police did not immediately release information on the fifth victim.

There are no arrests and no suspects have been identified.

The high school released a statement later in the evening on its website informing parents about the situation.

“We are aware of a shooting that occurred at a football scrimmage this afternoon in Roxborough. Four students have been taken to local hospitals, and families of the four shooting victims are being contacted. Multiple Philadelphia officers are at the scene, as well as members from our Office of School Safety. We will update you as more information is available,” the statement read.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.