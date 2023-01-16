5 Greatest Utah football players of all time, ranked

Utah football has always been one of those under-the-radar types of teams in college football. The Utes were among the best mid-major teams for several years before finally making the jump to the Power Five in 2011. Now with back-to-back Pac-12 titles, they have more than proven themselves at college football’s highest level.

Of course, that level of sustained success wouldn’t be possible without some great players. Much like the team they represented, these players quietly dominated the competition during their playing days. In this feature, we’re going to rank the top five Utah football players of all time.

Before we get to the list itself, there are a couple of Honorable Mentions to go over. Offensive lineman Jordan Gross (1999-02) could lineup anywhere on the line and dominate, as he didn’t allow a single sack in his final two seasons. Running back Zack Moss (2016-19) holds the school records for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns by quite a wide margin, and even won Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2019.

With those Honorable Mentions out of the way, here are the top five Utah football players of all time.

5. DT Luther Ellis, 1991-94

Utah has developed many dominant defensive linemen over the years, and Luther Elliss is the best of them all. Elliss dominated opposing offenses, earning three first-team All-WAC selections, a Consensus All-American selection and the WAC Defensive Player of the Year in 1994. That same year marked the Utes’ first top-10 finish in school history, and Elliss was the best player on that team.

The Detroit Lions then selected Elliss in the first round of the 1995 NFL Draft, and he earned two Pro Bowl selections in his nine-year career. In 2022, Elliss returned to his alma mater as the defensive tackle coach.

4. QB Scott Mitchell, 1987-89

Although not the most memorable quarterback in Utah history, Mitchell is the most prolific from a statistical standpoint. The Lefty is Utah’s all-time leader in passing yards (8,981) and passing touchdowns (69), and by a sizable margin too. He also holds the school record in total yards despite not being a runner at all and was the WAC Offensive Player of the Year in 1988, his best season statistically.

So, if Mitchell was such a prolific passer, why is he only fifth on this list? Well, the Utes were simply not that great during his time there, with just a 15-20 record in his three seasons as a starter. Despite the lack of team success, Mitchell is still among the best in school history thanks to his monster individual performances.

3. RB/S Larry Wilson, 1957-59

Larry Wilson was one of the first truly great players in Utah football history. He played on both offense and defense for the Utes but primarily played as a running back and safety. He finished his Utah career with 230 carries, 1,220 yards, and 11 touchdowns, great stats considering the era he played in. Wilson was a first-team All-Skyline Conference selection and third-team All-American in his final collegiate season.

Wilson then became a standout player with the then-St. Louis Cardinals, although they switched to safety full-time. In the NFL, he was a six-time All-Pro, the Defensive Player of the Year in 1966, and helped pioneer the safety blitz. Today, he is one of only two Utah players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

2. QB Alex Smith, 2002-04

Alex Smith may rank below Mitchell and others in the Utah record book, but he was instrumental in elevating the program to where it is today. He took over as the starter in 2003, throwing for 2,247 yards and 15 touchdowns. Then, he exploded in 2004, throwing 2,952 yards, 32 touchdowns, and just four interceptions to finish fourth in Heisman voting.

Smith finished his Utah football career with a dominant 21-1 record as a starter and led the team to an undefeated season in 2004. Together with then-head Coach Urban Meyer, Smith established Utah as a force for years to come.

1. DB Eric Weddle, 2003-06

Eric Weddle was all over the field in his time at Utah, in all three phases of the game. Of course, he primarily played defensive back and was dominant at it. In four seasons, Weddle racked up 277 tackles, 18 interceptions, nine forced fumbles, and five defensive touchdowns. He was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2005 and 2006 and a Consensus All-American in the latter.

Additionally, Weddle took snaps on offense and special teams as well. On offense, he played as a running back and ran 52 times for 259 yards and six touchdowns. He also occasionally handled return duties and even punted a couple times. Weddle could do anything and everything a Coach could want, making him the Greatest Utah football player ever.