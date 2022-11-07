5 golf training programs for more clubhead speed | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

The Tiger Effect. We know all about his impact on the PGA TOUR, from TV ratings to prize money, as well as overall interest in the game. But we’ve also seen Tiger’s effect on the sport in myriad other ways, both at the professional level and Amateur ranks. Golf fitness was largely an oxymoron pre-Tiger. But, these days, tour pros do golf-specific workouts all the time: before rounds, post-rounds, at home during off-weeks, and in the off-season. Even weekend Warriors are getting in on the act. And, why not? Being in better shape, or even maintaining one’s physical condition, can help you feel healthier, prevent injuries and, ultimately, play more and better golf.

RELATED: Best Training Aids for Golf