5 golf products our female Editors love that are on sale for Black Friday | Women: Golf instruction, equipment, courses and news for women

Shopping for the female golfer on your list can be tricky. Don’t get Paralyzed by questions like: Do they already have one of these, could they use another, are they going to actually like this? There are golf products our female staffers swear by – and some of them are on a major discount for Black Friday. From skirts to Sunday bags, you’ll find Trusted gifts in this list the female Golfers in your life will love. Or you might see something worth picking up for yourself.
I’ve played golf for my entire life, and there’s only one pair of golf pants I consistently come back to: the Adidas Pull-On Ankle Pants. The four-way stretch material and elastic waistband make these incredibly comfortable. You can feel them move with your swing. The ankle crop gives them an added touch of style, and the light-weight fabric makes them breathable, so you won’t get too hot on a warmer fall or spring day. I love that they come in three colors to mix and match with all my favorite polos. Plus, they’re made with recycled materials, so you’re doing some good for the planet as well. For Black Friday, they’re 50-percent-off. – Nicole Rae, Senior Manager Audience Development & Marketing
I’ve recently become a big fan of the Women’s brand Draw & Fade Modern. The designs are simple, on-trend and a refreshing take on women’s golf apparel. The Austin Sweatshirt initially caught my eye because it has a logo of a female golfer carrying her bag. I love how it supports women in the game in a subtle and stylish way. The James Sweater is another piece I love from this brand, it’s a golf shirt made with an ultra-soft sweater material that’s great for keeping warm when trying to sneak in a few final rounds of the year. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Draw & Fade Modern is offering 25-percent-off sitewide. —Brittany Romano, Product Editor
Ecco makes really comfortable golf shoes. You can trust me when I say this because I have a Shameful number of golf shoes around the house. I like the Tray Laced style because they deliver plenty of Traction on the course, but their street-shoe silhouette makes them easy to wear off the course, too. I’ve worn these playing golf, walking around covering tournaments, and sometimes I’ll even wear them when I’m out running errands. They’re comfy, cute and great quality. For Black Friday, a few colors at Golf Galaxy are on sale: Instead of the usual $150, they’re $33. Granted, the sizing is limited. But if you do find your size, it’s absolutely worth grabbing a pair. – Keely Levins, Staff Writer
I’ve been in the market for a Sunday Bag for a while, and this one from Stitch Golf is perfect for a post-work round or quick range session. It’s compact, durable and the smart design makes it easy to carry all of your essentials with you on the course. With the Black Friday deal that’s going on you can get it for $100 off. — Madeline MacClurg, Assistant Editor
Having played golf now for over 15 years, I have tried on my fair share of golf skirts. The Outdoor Voices Hudson 4″ Skort is one of my favorites for a casual round or practice. Its built-in shorts are comfortable for walking and it’s made with quick-dry material for any hotter or rainier summer rounds. – Courtney Kyritz, Audience Development Senior Manager
