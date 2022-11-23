5 golf products our female Editors love that are on sale for Black Friday | Women: Golf instruction, equipment, courses and news for women

Shopping for the female golfer on your list can be tricky. Don’t get Paralyzed by questions like: Do they already have one of these, could they use another, are they going to actually like this? There are golf products our female staffers swear by – and some of them are on a major discount for Black Friday. From skirts to Sunday bags, you’ll find Trusted gifts in this list the female Golfers in your life will love. Or you might see something worth picking up for yourself.