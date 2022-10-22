5 Golf Management Tips | Gulf Shores & Orange Beach

Fairways First, Distance Second

Hitting the ball straight may seem like a simple philosophy. Still, unfortunately, many amateurs fall into the trap of trying to hit the ball too hard and seek distance over accuracy. Golfers who focus on finding fairways with their tee shots and avoiding trouble will likely score better than those looking to hit the ball 300 yards without any care over the direction.

Not only will you likely struggle to find your ball if you venture too far off the fairway, but your approach shots will also be destined to suffer, as it’s much easier to hit from the short grass than deep in the rough. The stereotypical approach to golf has seen a shift in recent decades, primarily through technology and the ability to purchase the latest equipment that is marketed to help you hit the ball further. However, the traditionalists out there will still emphasize the importance of accuracy, and for those just starting out, this is a piece of advice worth following.

Pro Golfers have the unique ability to combine distance and accuracy, and while this is something we can all strive to achieve, for those looking to break their best score, hitting the Fairways is of paramount importance.