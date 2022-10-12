5 Georgia Bulldogs projected to go in first round of 2023 NFL draft

The Georgia Bulldogs took over the 2022 NFL draft. Could Georgia have another Spectacular draft in the future?

Draftwire projects that five Georgia Bulldogs will go in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Draftwire updated its 2023 NFL draft projections following the first several weeks of the college football season.

Draftwire thinks that no Georgia players will be selected in the second round of its latest mock draft. However, Georgia makes up for it with an excellent first round.

Once again, several University of Georgia Defenders are expected to be selected in the first round of the draft. How many UGA Defenders does Draftwire think will be selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft?