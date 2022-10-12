5 Georgia Bulldogs projected to go in first round of 2023 NFL draft
The Georgia Bulldogs took over the 2022 NFL draft. Could Georgia have another Spectacular draft in the future?
Draftwire projects that five Georgia Bulldogs will go in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Draftwire updated its 2023 NFL draft projections following the first several weeks of the college football season.
Draftwire thinks that no Georgia players will be selected in the second round of its latest mock draft. However, Georgia makes up for it with an excellent first round.
Once again, several University of Georgia Defenders are expected to be selected in the first round of the draft. How many UGA Defenders does Draftwire think will be selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft?
28. Tight end Darnell Washington
Draftwire projects that the Cincinnati Bengals will draft Georgia Bulldog star Darnell Washington late in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.
We all know about the Offensive line struggles, but the Bengals’ biggest problems are scheme-related more than personnel right now. One addition that could help make Joe Burrow’s life easier would be a big-play Threat at tight end, and Washington brings a rare combination of size, athleticism and explosiveness.
20. Offensive tackle Broderick Jones
Draftwire thinks the Chargers would take Broderick Jones in the first round of the draft. Former Georgia standout Jamaree Salyer is currently the Chargers’ starting left tackle due to an injury. Salyer is actually playing very well despite being a rookie.
Even when Rashawn Slater returns from injury, the Chargers will still need a long-term solution for the other Offensive tackle spot. Jones has a sky-high ceiling thanks to his impressive athleticism and physical tools, and could give Justin Herbert a strong pair of bookends to keep him protected.
Well. 13 Cornerback Kelee Ringo
Not many college football teams have been throwing at Kelee Ringo to start the 2022 season. Ringo, the Hero from the national championship, is projected to head to the New York Jets, per Draftwire.
Offensive tackle is the bigger need, but Robert Saleh would throw things if the Jets reached for one here despite all the defensive talent still on the board. Sauce Gardner already looks like a grand slam of a pick, but pairing him with another Athletic playmaker with size and length would solidify the corner position for years to come.
Well. 11 Defensive end Nolan Smith
The Seattle Seahawks are projected to pick Nolan Smith. Smith is an excellent run defender and is a former five-star recruit.
After Landing one stud Bulldog for the interior of their defensive front, the Seahawks land another one here, this time for the edge. Smith’s skill set would be a perfect fit in this defense, and he could have easily been yet another first-round pick from this defense in this year’s draft.
Well. 5 Defensive tackle Jalen Carter
Carter is currently recovering from a minor knee injury, but is expected to return soon. The junior defensive tackle is disruptive and an excellent pass rusher. Draftwire thinks the Seahawks will pick him early in the 2023 NFL draft. It would be awesome to see Carter play on the same NFL team with Nolan Smith.
If the Seahawks end up picking this high, they should be targeting overall talent more than any particular positional need. Lucky for them, in this scenario, they get a huge bargain with one of the most dominant defensive prospects in the entire draft. Even with last year’s loaded class of Bulldogs, Carter might have been the best of the bunch.
