5 Footballers With the Most Goals at the History of FIFA World Cup ▷ SportsBrief.com

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take center stage in Qatar and is scheduled from November 20 to December 18, featuring 32 countries around the world

Miroslav Klose leads illustrious men’s topscorers’ list ahead of football greats like Pele, Diego Maradona and Ronaldo de Lima

Football is all about goals and the biggest global football tournament, the FIFA World Cup, is no different.

The global football showpiece is scheduled to officially kick off in mid-November, occasioning a break from league football.

More than 2000 goals have been scored in the history of the World Cup by over 1300 different players across the 21 editions of the men’s FIFA World Cup.

Source: Twitter

However, only 13 players have managed to register 10 goals or more in the history of the tournament.

And here at Sports Briefwe will take a look at 5 of the top goalscorers in FIFA World Cup football tournament history.

Miroslav Klose – 16 goals (Germany)

Former Bayern Munich forward Miroslav Klose is the record holder for the most goals scored in World Cup history.

The Germany international netted 16 goals in 24 outings.

The 44-year-old broke the previous record of most goals scored across four consecutive tournaments between 2002 and 2014. He also won the Golden Boot award in the 2006 edition on home soil..

Ronaldo de Lima – 15 goals (Brazil)

The legendary Real Madrid forward is second on the list of highest goalscorers in the World Cup, bagging an astonishing 15 goals in 19 appearances.

The Selecao superstar made the cut for the 1994 edition, hosted in the USA and Mexico, and went ahead to represent his nation at three different tournaments.

He was crowned as the top scorer in 2002.

Gerd Muller – 14 goals (Germany)

Affectionately known as ‘Der Bomber’, Muller bagged 68 goals in 62 appearances for Germany, including the winning goal in the 1974 World Cup final.

Muller spent most of his entire playing career at Bayern Munich, making 453 appearances and scoring 398 goals in his 15-year stint at Allianz Arena.

The legendary striker is third with on the list of highest top scorers with 14 goals in 13 matches. Muller clinched the Golden Boot award in his very first World Cup and helped his national side lift the Trophy four years later in 1974.

Just Fontaine – 13 goals (France)

The Frenchman is on the illustrious list despite featuring in a single World Cup tournament. He holds the record for the most goals scored at a single tournament, with 13 goals in 1958 and is fourth on the all-time list.

The former Nice forward managed to score in every single match France played in. He registered a hat-trick on his World Cup debut against Paraguay and four goals in the third-place playoff vs Germany – the final World Cup match he’d ever played.

Pele- 12 goals (Brazil)

The Brazilian is known as one of the best goalscorers ever. There are claims he has scored over 1000 goals. However, it is recorded that he had 767 goals in 831 appearances. He played for teams such as Santos and New York Cosmos.

When it comes to the World top scorers’ list, Pele is placed fifth. The legendary striker has bagged 12 goals in 14 matches.

He made his debut at the 1958 World Cup at age 17, and his outstanding displays overshadowed Fontaine’s incredible goal-scoring run at that tournament.

Pele notched six goals in his first World Cup tournament, and helped his Nation to win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 tournaments, with only England denying the South American Giants in the 1966 edition.

