5 fall golf trips you should book right now | Courses

There’s also the Palm Desert area, home to the La Quinta Resort and Club and PGA West, among several others. There are five Championship courses on-site, highlighted by Pete Dye’s Stadium course, home of the American Express Championship. Pete Dye also contributed the Dunes and Mountain (below) courses, the latter of which is a Golfbreaks by PGA Tour customer favorite. The Nicklaus Tournament course, named for Jack himself, is perfect for the “grip it and rip it” Golfers among us. The Greg Norman course is a strong target golf option as players have to navigate 102 bunkers. That could make for a frustrating day, but the stunning views of the Coachella Valley should more than make up for it. The Classic Club is widely regarded as one of the best courses in the area. The Arnold Palmer design has hosted the PGA Tour’s Bob Hope Classic three times.