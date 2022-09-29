5 events happening in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Visitors can stroll Historic Montgomery for the Montgomery Quilt Walk with vendors, a quilt raffle and quilts on display around town. 10 am-4 pm daily. Free admission. Quilts will be on display at Living Savior Lutheran Church at 309 Pond St., Montgomery, and along Hwy. 149 and Caroline Street. www.facebook.com/montgomeryquiltwalk

Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Shop a fall market

First Baptist Conroe hosts its two-day Deck the Halls Fall and Christmas Market. Visitors can browse an assortment of vendors for holiday decorations, gifts, treats and toys, among other items, according to the event website. Food trucks will also be on-site. Proceeds support college scholarships. 10 am-4 pm (Fri.-Sat.). 600 N. Main St., Conroe. https://fbcconroe.org/deckthehalls

Sept. 30-Oct. 2: Attend a fall sale

Just Between Friends is hosting The Woodlands & Conroe fall sale. The event will include over 150,000 items available for purchase at 50%-90% off the retail price. Items include clothing for teenagers, toddlers and infants as well as toys and baby gear. 9 am-8 pm (Sept. 30), 9 am-4 pm, 7-9 pm (Oct. 1), 9 am- 3 pm (Oct. 2). Free (online tickets), $3 (admission at the door). 9333 Airport Road, Conroe. https://thewoodlands.jbfsale.com

October 1: Visit Lone Star First Saturday

Lone Star First Saturday includes a selection of vendors with homemade and homegrown goods. 9 am-2 pm Free admission. Old Community Center, 14420 Liberty St., Montgomery. www.montgomeryareachamber.com

October 1-Nov. 6: Race through a corn maze

P-6 Farms kicks off its annual fall events this weekend. Attendees can take pictures in a flower patch, enjoy a corn maze, pet farm animals, enjoy rides and play tetherball. Tickets must be ordered online in advance. 10 am-7 pm $17.95 (admission). 9963 Pooles Road, Montgomery. www.p-6farms.com/pumpkin-patch-corn-maze