5 Eastern Iowans named Iowa Artist Fellows

DES MOINES — Five Eastern Iowa artists pushing the boundaries in literature, performing arts, mixed-media and fine arts are the latest Iowa Artist Fellows, named at the end of 2022 and receiving $10,000 Grants to further their projects this year.

The Iowa Arts Council annually recognizes Iowa artists who are taking bold new steps in their careers and leading the way in building creative communities.

A panel of Iowa arts professionals selected the five Fellows from a pool of 54 applicants. They are: Jennifer Colville, David James “DJ” Savarese and TJ Dedeaux-Norris, all of Iowa City; Joe Tuggle Lacina of Grinnell; and Tim Olson of Dubuque.

Their Grants are designed to help them create exhibitions, purchase equipment, kick-start creative projects and accelerate their careers in Iowa. The Fellows also receive in-depth professional training and promotional support from the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, which organizes an annual “Meet the Artist” series to introduce the artists and their work statewide in 2023.

“The Iowa Artist Fellowship program recognizes exceptional artistic talent, as well as the contributions that Iowa artists make to our communities and state,” Iowa Arts Council Administrator David Schmitz said in a news release. “We’re proud to support this year’s Fellows as they continue to develop their Careers and enhance the vitality of the arts in Iowa.”

The Iowa Arts Council created the Fellowship program in 2014 to support leading Iowa artists at pivotal points in their careers. To date, 45 Iowa artists in visual art, film, music, creative writing and other media have been selected for the program, and many have gone on to present and publish their work in Iowa and across the country. The program is supported by an annual appropriation from the Iowa Legislature and by the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

Here’s a look at this year’s Iowa Artist Fellows:

Jennifer Colville of Iowa City is the Publisher of PromptPress, a book-arts journal, and the director of PorchLight, a community-centered literary arts salon in Iowa City. She is the author of a 2017 collection of short stories titled “Elegies for Uncanny Girls.” She holds an MFA from Syracuse University in New York and a Ph.D. in literature and creative writing from the University of Utah.

TJ Dedeaux-Norris of Iowa City is a mixed-media artist who employs painting, fiber, performance, video and music. Dedeaux-Norris is an associate professor of painting and drawing at the University of Iowa and holds a BA from the University of California at Los Angeles and an MFA from Yale University in New Haven, Conn. Their work has been presented at notable venues worldwide, including the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, Mission Creek Festival in Iowa City, Sundance Film Festival in Utah and Walker Art Center in Minneapolis.

David James “DJ” Savarese of Iowa City is an artist, activist, public scholar, multigenre Writer and teacher. He wrote “A Doorknob for the Eye” (2017), co-wrote “Studies in Brotherly Love” (2021) and has contributed Poems to numerous publications and anthologies, including “Unearthing the Concepts That Bury Us,” a forthcoming anthology on disability and dialogue. Savarese presents nationally and internationally on a range of topics and directs the Lives-in-Progress Collective at the Alliance for Citizen Directed Supports. He also coproduced the Peabody Award-winning documentary “Deej: Inclusion Shouldn’t Be a Lottery” (2017), which is set in Iowa. He grew up in Grinnell and graduated from Oberlin College in Ohio with a double major in creative writing and anthropology.

Joe Tuggle Lacina of Grinnell is an artist, builder and designer. He holds a BFA from the Maryland Institute College of Art and an MFA in dimensional practice from the University of Iowa. He works at Grinnell College as the studio art technical assistant and is involved in the Grinnell Area Arts Council. He is also renovating and developing Cupola Gallery, a contemporary art gallery and performance space in Grinnell, and maintains an active studio practice of his own, creating paintings, sculptures, structures and new media.

Tim Olson of Dubuque made his living for 20 years as a technician in photography studios in Los Angeles and Chicago after studying art at the University of Iowa. He moved back to Dubuque with his family in 2002 and completed several community-engagement projects that used large-format photography to connect history to modern life. Among them was the Dubuque-based project “A City at Work: 1912-2012,” which received a 2013 Loren Horton Award from the State Historical Society of Iowa. His latest work uses painting to connect art history to familiar Midwestern subjects.

For more information about the Iowa Artist Fellowship Program, go to iowaculture.gov/about-us/about/grants/iowa-artist-fellowship-program.

Iowa Artist Fellow TJ Dedeaux-Norris of Iowa City is a mixed-media artist who employs painting, fiber, performance, video and music to examine how racial, gender and class socialization affects the body. (Courtesy of Iowa Arts Council)

Jennifer Colville Iowa City Iowa Artist Fellow

David James “DJ” Savarese Iowa City Iowa Artist Fellow

Joe Tuggle Lacina Grinnell Iowa Artist Fellow

Tim Olson Dubuque Iowa Artist Fellow