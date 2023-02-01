5 drivers that’ll help you fade the golf ball

TaylorMade’s Stealth 2 Plus driver is a fade machine. Jonathan Wall/GOLF

Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for a new driver, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game.

To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight Clubs that do certain things well. We’re of the belief that Golfers deliver the club differently, thereby making it impossible to claim any one club is the “best” for someone with a tendency to slice

But with the help of our robotic and player testing insights, we’re able to whittle down the field and provide some options to test. It’s up to you and a certified club-fitter to determine where you should go from there.

5 DRIVERS FOR EVERY PLAYER TYPE: 5 drivers to help you fade the ball | 5 drivers to help you correct a slice | 5 drivers to help you boost distance | 5 drivers to help you lower launch | 5 drivers to help you increase launch | 5 drivers with pinpoint accuracy | 5 drivers with a generous sweet spot | 5 drivers with a low spin rate | 5 drivers with a high spin rate

***

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond $600 Click through to purchase a new Callaway Paradym driver from Fairway Jockey. BUY NOW

The Paradym driver lineup — which comes in three models to help you find your best fit — incorporates proven technologies that Callaway has refined to blend greater forgiveness with more distance. The main attribute of the Paradym is the 360 ​​Carbon Chassis that eliminates any Titanium from the driver’s body to push mass to where it can best help the target player. Models include the Callaway Paradym, Callaway Paradym X and Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond.

READ FULL REVIEW | ROBOT INSIGHTS | PLAYER TESTING | MORE CALLAWAY CLUB REVIEWS

Cobra Aerojet LS

Cobra Aerojet LS Click through to purchase a new Cobra Aerojet driver from Fairway Jockey. BUY NOW

Well, if the name wasn’t already a dead giveaway, a key component of what makes the Aerojet faster is its new aerodynamic shaping which streamlines the front and rear of the club, along with the crown and Sole to help the club head move through the air with the least possible resistance. Models include the Cobra Aerojet, Cobra Aerojet LS and Cobra Aerojet Max.

READ FULL REVIEW | ROBOT INSIGHTS | PLAYER TESTING | MORE COBRA CLUB REVIEWS

Ping G430 LST

Ping G430 Max, G430 SFT, G430 LST Drivers $600 Click through to purchase a new Ping G430 driver from Fairway Jockey. BUY NOW

Five months after Ping’s G430 took the PGA Tour by Storm in Las Vegas, the driver lineup is officially coming to retail. As we’ve come to expect from Ping, all three drivers (G430 LST, G430 SFT and G430 Max) are plenty forgiving and boast a heaping helping of stability. But there’s more to G430 than pure stability. Ping engineers cranked up the speed with the help of a shallower and thinner VFT forged face designed with the same Spinsistency technology the equipment manufacturer first debuted in its Fairway Woods and hybrids. The complexly curved clubface features a modified roll profile with less loft on the lower portion to normalize spin and increase ball speed. Models include the Ping G430 Max, Ping G430 SFT and Ping G430 LST.

READ FULL REVIEW | ROBOT INSIGHTS | PLAYER TESTING | MORE PING CLUB REVIEWS

Srixon ZX7 MKII

Srixon ZX5 MKII LS $500 Click through to purchase a new Srixon ZX MK II driver from Fairway Jockey. BUY NOW

The power in the ZX MKII Woods comes from Srixon’s Rebound Frame which is in its second generation. This frame creates multiple areas in the head for the face and body to seamlessly flex to create better energy transfer to the ball resulting in more ball speed and more distance. The flex zones of the ZX MKII Woods work like double-stacked trampolines — not something we recommend you try unless you’re looking to break your collar bone, but something that works great when you’re looking for distance off the tee. Models include the Srixon ZX5 MKII and Srixon ZX7 MKII.

READ FULL REVIEW | ROBOT INSIGHTS | PLAYER TESTING | MORE SRIXON CLUB REVIEWS

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus $630 Click through to purchase a new TaylorMade Stealth 2 driver from Fairway Jockey. BUY NOW

The carbon wood is here to stay, and after the Stealth driver Cemented its place into the bags of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods and many more elite pros, Stealth 2 brings even more speed, forgiveness and control to players’ bags. The standout feature of the Stealth 2 line is the Nano textured 60X Carbon Twist Face that has a newly optimized profile off the back of the face that incorporates TaylorMade’s famous Inverted Cone Technology (ICT) to better maintain ball speeds on shots hit away from center. Models include the TaylorMade Stealth 2, TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD and TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus.

READ FULL REVIEW | ROBOT INSIGHTS | PLAYER TESTING | MORE TAYLORMADE CLUB REVIEWS

Want to overhaul your bag for 2023? Find a fitting location near you at GOLF’s affiliate company True Spec Golf. For more on the latest gear news and information, check out the Fully Equipped podcast below.