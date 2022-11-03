5 Drake men’s basketball storylines to follow in the 2022-23 season

Drake men’s basketball – the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference – unofficially kicks off its season on Thursday.

The Bulldogs will host Minnesota Duluth in an exhibition game at the Knapp Center at 7 pm

Drake’s first official game of the year is less than a week later, on Nov. 9, when the Bulldogs host IUPUI in Des Moines. Drake will play one more non-conference game at home before heading to the Virgin Islands for Paradise Jam.

With the basketball season finally here, let’s look at five storylines to follow for the Bulldogs in 2022-23.

Darian DeVries speaks to reporters during the Drake men's basketball media day.

1. Is this Drake’s year to win the MVC?

The Bulldogs were picked – by a landslide, receiving 52 of 54 possible first-place votes – to finish first in their preseason conference poll. Now, Drake being the favorite makes sense, but winning the conference won’t be that easy. For starters, the Bulldogs were picked as the preseason favorite last season, and Drake lost in the Championship for the second-straight year.

