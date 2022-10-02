5 deals the Lakers could make with their 1st round picks

NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring five possible deals that the Los Angeles Lakers could make with their first-round picks.

Heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, it’s clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are going to try and make things work with their roster as currently constructed. And, yes, that includes Russell Westbrook.

But that doesn’t mean if things start to go off track after the start of the season that changes won’t eventually come. In fact, you can make an argument that they will. And the front office has made that clear.

The Los Angeles Lakers are open to trading their first-round picks

When pressed on the issue of improving the roster, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said just that – the team is willing to trade their future first-round picks if it means improving the roster. And that’s not something that was a certainty just a couple of months ago.

However, as Pelinka states, it seems as if LeBron James signing a contract extension changed things. Assuming that Los Angeles is indeed open to upgrading the roster with these picks, we explore five potential deals that the Lakers could end up doing at the NBA Trade Deadline or before.