5 committed recruits Michigan State football could flip before signing day

The month of December is here, and it is now officially flip season. A lot of prospects are trying to solidify where they are going to be playing their college football in the coming years, and that includes looking at schools other than the one they are currently committed to.

Michigan State is trying to get in on the action, hosting a number of recruits committed to other schools, hoping to secure several flips to round out their recruiting class.

Check out five candidates Michigan State could possibly flip before signing day:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

QB Sam Leavitt (Washington State commit)

The hottest name in Michigan State recruiting, Sam Leavitt is a 4-star QB that Michigan State has shifted all of their focus on. The Washington State commit is officially visiting MSU this weekend, and by all accounts, it appears Jay Johnson and the staff are putting the full court press on to land the Gunslinger from Portland, Oregon.

DB Sean Brown (Arizona commit)

Another committed prospect on campus this weekend is safety Sean Brown. The Simi Valley, California, native has been committed to Arizona since the summer. Brown is a lanky prospect that projects as a ball-hawking free safety in the middle.

Brown is good friends with fellow Recruit Jaelon Barbarin, who the Spartans are also in heavy pursuit of.

RB Walter Samuel (Tulane commit)

A Recruit that has gone under the radar to fans, Walter Samuel a speed back from Louisiana who is visiting East Lansing this weekend. The running back has been a commit to Tulane University since early July, but Effrem Reed, who is a Louisiana native himself, is making a push to potentially flip the speed back.

OL Madden Sanker (Louisville commit)

4-star Offensive lineman Madden Sanker is a prospect that has been near the top of Coach Kapilovic’s board for the majority of this cycle. The Spartans made it into the final three for Sanker, but Louisville ultimately won out.

Story continues

Now, after Scott Satterfield’s departure to Cincinnati, it appears Sanker is back on the market and the Spartans may look to pounce on the opportunity.

LB Andrew, Michael Harris (UCF commits)

A two-for-one special, Florida Twins Michael and Andrew Harris could very well end up in Michigan State’s recruiting class. The pair of 4-star linebackers elected to choose the Hometown UCF for Proximity and early playing time opportunity.

The Spartans, who finished Runners up in the recruitment, are still in contact with the Harris Twins and there is a possibility that the two sides come together before the early signing period.

Early signing day begins on December 21st, and there will be a lot of movement within the 2023 recruiting class over the next week and a half.

I anticipate the Spartans will be able to execute at least two of the flips, if not more.

Exciting times are ahead in the recruiting world.

Story Originally appeared on Spartans Wire