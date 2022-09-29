5 Chiefs to participate in NFL’s international diversity initiative

The NFL announced on Wednesday that over 200 players, coaches and executives would participate in a new player-led initiative to celebrate international diversity.

Players across the league will have an opportunity to wear a Decal on their helmets of a flag of a specific country or territory that represents their nationality or cultural heritage. Players are eligible to wear a Decal if they lived in the country or territory for at least two years or have a parent or grandparent who was born there.

Players will wear these Decals throughout Week 4 and Week 5.

“The NFL is proud of the extensive collection of nationalities and heritage of its players across the League,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, via press release. “We recognize the many cultures they represent and the excitement they bring to their home fans, which ultimately helps grow our game.”

A total of five Kansas City Chiefs players are among those set to participate:

George Karlaftis – Greece DT Derrick Nnadi – Nigeria WR JuJu Smith-Schuster – Samoa OT Prince Tega Wanogho – Nigeria CB Joshua Williams – St. Kitts and Nevis

You can find the full list of coaches and players participating here.