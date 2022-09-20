5 charged with Assault after Md. high school football Brawl

Four juveniles and a 19-year-old man were charged with Assault after a Brawl erupted at a Montgomery County high school football game Friday, officials said Tuesday. On Friday at about 8:20 pm, officers responded to Gaithersburg High School during the school’s football game with Northwest High School for the report of a fight, Gaithersburg Police said in a statement.

As officers tried to stop the fight, other altercations broke out, resulting in the assault of a police officer and the injury of one school staff member, the statement said.

Brawl stops game at Gaithersburg High, police say

On Tuesday, police said four juveniles were charged with Assault and a 19-year-old from Germantown was charged with second-degree Assault and disorderly conduct, among other offenses.

The names of the juveniles — two 13-year-old boys and two 17-year-old girls — were not released. The 19-year-old was identified as Kornel Robinson.

Security officials at Montgomery County Public Schools and the high schools will conduct an administrative review of the students and staff involved in the fight, according to police.

In a statement Saturday, Montgomery County Public Schools said football operations at the schools would be suspended.