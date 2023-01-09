5 boys basketball teams to watch

Citywide bragging rights are on the line as The Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament tips off next week.

Last season, No. 7 seed Butler stormed all the way to the Championship game before falling to Male. Could we see another dark horse gallop their way to the finale? Ballard, Pleasure Ridge Park and Trinity are the three top seeds, but which teams could make a surprising run?

First- and second-round games will be played at 7:30 pm on Monday and Tuesday at campus sites. The tournament will move to Valley High School for Wednesday’s quarterfinals, Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s 5 pm Championship game.

Here are five dark horses that could potentially win the boys basketball LIT:

Butler

With wins over Ballard, CAL and Male on its résumé, Butler (11-4) could be primed to return to the LIT final. The Bears are led by a talented trio of Dayton Williams (15.6 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game), Terry Walker (12.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg) and Dontre Russell (10.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg), but pieces like Benjamin Hayes and Markel Meriweather gives the Bears depth.

Butler has dropped several close games this season, including a 56-53 loss to Eastern on Dec. 27, but has passed several of its toughest tests. Butler could be a team that’s out of the tournament by the second night or could end up winning it all.

Eastern

Eastern enters the tournament as the No. 4 seed after an impressive start to its season. The Eagles (10-3) have wins over Seneca, Butler and Bardstown, but their offense was shut down in a loss to DeSales in the City of Middletown Holiday Classic championship.

Senior forward Owen Shee (18.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg) is the Eagles’ top two-way threat, but Eastern has depth as well. Sam Glass (12.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg) and Sam Locke (8.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg) are two role players who can get hot against the right opponent.

Holy Cross

The Cougars (12-2) are thriving behind the duo of Jacob Hand (24.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg) and Mike Loftis (17.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg). Holy Cross enters the tournament as the No. 13 seed and will be tested against Kentucky Country Day on Monday. With wins this season over Fairdale, Beth Haven and North Bullitt, the Cougars have already proven they’re a player in the Sixth Region. A strong showing in the LIT could put teams on notice.

Chess

Last year’s tournament Champion comes in as the 10th seed after a bumpy start to the season. The Bulldogs (6-7), down three starters from a year ago, tipped off the year with back-to-back losses to Trinity and DeSales. The Bulldogs have also suffered losses to Butler and Woodford County.

The Bulldogs are still talented. The trio of Jack Edelen (18.6 ppg), Cole Edelen (14.3 ppg) and Meechie White (13.6 ppg) carries the offense, while Jayson Gasaway (5.7 rpg) and Ethan Richards (4.2 rpg) have impressed on the glass. Male has a tough road ahead back to the championship, but the Bulldogs experience could make them a tough matchup for anyone in the field.

Seneca

The Redhawks (6-5) have shown a lot of promise under first-year head Coach Jordan Johnson. Seneca started the season with back-to-back losses to Ballard and Manual. Since then, it has powered itself to wins over Butler, Jeffersontown and Highlands behind Quel’Ron House’s emergence as one of the top guards in the city. The junior transfer from Ballard is averaging 23.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Redhawks, but he’s not the only new face lifting the Redhawks to wins. Doss transfer Ravante Coward is second on the team in points (12.6) and rebounds (5.6).

Follow Courier Journal Reporter JL Kirven on Twitter @JL_Kirven for more updates on Louisville prep sports.