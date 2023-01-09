5 boys basketball teams to watch

5 boys basketball teams to watch

Citywide bragging rights are on the line as The Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament tips off next week.

Last season, No. 7 seed Butler stormed all the way to the Championship game before falling to Male. Could we see another dark horse gallop their way to the finale? Ballard, Pleasure Ridge Park and Trinity are the three top seeds, but which teams could make a surprising run?

First- and second-round games will be played at 7:30 pm on Monday and Tuesday at campus sites. The tournament will move to Valley High School for Wednesday’s quarterfinals, Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s 5 pm Championship game.

Here are five dark horses that could potentially win the boys basketball LIT:

2023 LIT:Why Evangel, DeSales and CAL are out and the rule that may change as a result

Butler

Butler head Coach Kevin Geary tries to Rally his team against PRP during the 6th Region quarterfinals at the PRP High Gymnasium in Louisville, Ky. is Mar. 1, 2022. PRP won 79-45.

With wins over Ballard, CAL and Male on its résumé, Butler (11-4) could be primed to return to the LIT final. The Bears are led by a talented trio of Dayton Williams (15.6 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game), Terry Walker (12.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg) and Dontre Russell (10.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg), but pieces like Benjamin Hayes and Markel Meriweather gives the Bears depth.

Butler has dropped several close games this season, including a 56-53 loss to Eastern on Dec. 27, but has passed several of its toughest tests. Butler could be a team that’s out of the tournament by the second night or could end up winning it all.

Eastern

Christian Academy Louisville Hosted Eastern High on Friday night in a Showdown between the boys varsity basketball teams. CAL would go onto win by a final score of 76-71. 2/19/21

Eastern enters the tournament as the No. 4 seed after an impressive start to its season. The Eagles (10-3) have wins over Seneca, Butler and Bardstown, but their offense was shut down in a loss to DeSales in the City of Middletown Holiday Classic championship.

Senior forward Owen Shee (18.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg) is the Eagles’ top two-way threat, but Eastern has depth as well. Sam Glass (12.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg) and Sam Locke (8.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg) are two role players who can get hot against the right opponent.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button