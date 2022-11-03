5 bold predictions for Michigan Basketball in the 2022-23 season

Looking ahead to the 2022-23 Michigan basketball season, here are five bold predictions for the Wolverines.

Believe it or not, the Michigan basketball season starts next Monday against Fort Wayne. The offseason has been long and soon enough, we’ll see the Wolverines on the floor.

Just like last year, Michigan basketball will have some new faces. Hunter Dickinson is back of course, but he’s really the only returning starter after Caleb Houstan, Moussa Diabate, Eli Brooks, and DeVante Jones all graduated or went to the NBA.

Juwan Howard was busy in the offseason and while Michigan basketball will rely on guys like Terrance Williams, Kobe Bufkin, Isaiah Barnes, and Will Tschetter to step up as returning players, there have been some key additions such as Jaelin Llewellyn, Joey Baker, Jett Howard, Youssef Khayat and Dug McDaniel.

Llewellyn and Baker were both transfer Portal additions and good ones for Michigan basketball. Llewellyn is expected to start at point guard and in terms of being a shooter, is a perfect fit for Michigan’s ball-screen-heavy offense.

If defenses decide to sag off Llewellyn, the Princeton transfer will be able to make them pay. Baker was a 3-point specialist and reserve at Duke, as well as a former top-50 recruit. Llewellyn was a top-100 prospect and last season, he made 2.3 3-pointers per game and shot 38 percent.

Michigan has made five straight Sweet 16 appearances and getting back to that level is a reasonable goal. Here is a look ahead at the entire 2022-23 season with five bold predictions.

Hunter Dickinson wins Big Ten Player of the Year

Hunter Dickinson was a Consensus preseason All-Big Ten selection, but Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis was the preseason All-Big Ten Player of the Year.

I just don’t buy it. Have these Voters ever seen Dickinson and Jackson-Davis play against each other? If they have, there’s no doubt Dickinson is the better player and he will be this season.

Hunter took a huge step forward on the Offensive end last year. His post moves grew by leaps and bounds and by NCAA tournament time, he was almost automatic down-low. He averaged over 18 points and eight rebounds a year ago while shooting 60 percent on 2s and 32 percent on 3s.

I expect the 3-point shot to be even more effective and frequent this season as it helps the offense stretch the floor and also can help Dickinson improve his NBA draft stock.

But the big man is back at Michigan for a reason. The old-school center isn’t as valuable in the NBA as it used to be, but Dickinson is getting so good some team is bound to take a shot at him, even as a second-round pick.

He can score with both hands, he’s polished and the jumper is going to keep improving. Beyond that, his defense got much better at the end of last season and he’s a skilled passer.

I don’t see any Big Ten player having a bigger impact on the 2022-23 season than Dickinson and that’s why I believe he’ll be recognized as the league’s best when the season is over.