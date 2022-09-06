5 Best Ways to Meet New Friends in Denver This Fall

The days of summer may be fading away, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. Volo Sports is Denver’s most popular adult social sports league, and provides Endless ways to get out, be active, have fun, and make new friends.

No experience is necessary, and individuals, small groups, and full teams can join in the fun. Ready to get your game on? Here are five ways to stay social and active in Denver this fall with Volo!

Kickball at Cuernavaca Park – Ever wonder where everyone in Denver heads to right after work? You’ll find them at Cuernavaca Park, playing everyone’s favorite game: Cup-in-Hand Kickball. When kickball is over, head over to Volo’s partner bar for drink specials and fun bar games! Denver is a melting pot of people from all around the country coming to meet, socialize and maybe kick a few kickballs, so don’t miss this great opportunity to meet new friends. If you come across Cuernavaca being sold out, don’t fret! Kickball Leagues are available at venues across the city, including City Park, Ruby Hill and many more. Come find out what all the hype is about this September!

Volleyball at Number 38 – Dip your toes into sand as you play volleyball at one of Denver’s hottest bar venues. Number 38 not only offers two sand volleyball courts, but also live music, DJ’s, a jumbo screen for all of the big games and most importantly, a wide variety of craft beer from all local Colorado breweries. This is one of Volo’s hottest leagues, so make sure you sign up early to secure your spot. If you miss out on registration, there are also several brand new indoor venues that will keep you from the cold. Check out the NEW indoor sand volleyball courts at The Lab in Arvada or Boomtown wood courts in Aurora.

Kickball Tournament at Tivoli Quad – Step up to the plate and compete in Volo’s fall Kickball Tournament 4 the Kids on Saturday, October 8th. All registration dues for this program will go directly to the Volo Kids Foundation, whose mission is to use play to build communities of active, resilient, and confident kids. The Volo Kids Foundation provides free youth sports programs across the Nation free of charge. Volo partner Tivoli Brewing will be hosting the after party with everyone’s favorite light beer OUTLAW (just steps away from the field). Don’t miss out on this awesome experience!

Cornhole at Milepost Zero/Monkey Barrel – There’s nothing like ending a stressful workday by grabbing a beer, kicking back and tossing some bags. Join Volo Sports at some of their most highly sought after cornhole venues that feature incredible drink specials, great food and a fun playing atmosphere. Milepost Zero is located at McGregor Square next to Coors Field and is the perfect downtown spot to play while catching the game on their various TVs. Monkey Barrel is located in the Highlands and offers Pinball machines along with N64 play booths giving you that 90’s/00’s vibe!

Bar Games/Skeeball – With the summer sun starting to fade, Bar Games and Skeeball are starting to come alive! When the weather is cold, playing a plethora of bar games keeps the soul warm. Come challenge your bar game skills at our brand new venue, Tom’s Watch Bar or if you’re living south of Denver, we have the perfect venue that gets any party going; Players Pub.

303 Magazine Readers can enjoy $10 off any fall league, event, or tournament registration by using the promo code 303 FALL at checkout. See you on the field!