5 Best NFL International Games – AthlonSports.com

The NFL has been a consistent presence in London since 2007 and continues to introduce itself to other parts of the world. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL resumes its international series with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints facing off this Sunday at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. While the league played many international exhibition games, it started incorporating them into the regular season first with Mexico City in 2005. Since then, the NFL has played in London and Toronto, and is scheduled to play in Munich, Germany, this season.

Much of the attention for these games has focused on the challenge of playing in a foreign country, but there have been some great games. Here are the top five with a few honorable mentions.

Honorable Mentions

Oakland Raiders 24, Chicago Bears 21

October 6, 2019 – London

The contest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw the first meeting between the Raiders and their former star outside linebacker Khalil Mack. The game was mainly one of spurts, with Oakland scoring 17 unanswered points in the second quarter and Chicago responding with 21 in the third. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs provided the final score with a two-yard touchdown run with less than two minutes to play.

Chicago Bears 22, Buffalo Bills 19

Nov. 7, 2010 – Toronto

Bills fullback Corey McIntyre put his team up 19-14 with a one-yard touchdown run with 10:27 remaining. Chicago cornerback Tim Jennings later intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick’s pass and returned it to the Buffalo 23-yard line. The Bears scored six plays later when Jay Cutler hit Earl Bennett with a two-yard touchdown pass followed by connecting with Matt Forté for the two-point conversion, and then held on to win.

Jacksonville Jaguars 23, Miami Dolphins 20

October 17, 2021 – London

Tua Tagovailoa hit Jaylen Waddle with a two-yard touchdown pass to put the Dolphins up 20-17 with 10:22 left. However, Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright responded with two field goals from beyond 50 yards, including a 53-yarder as time expired for the win. This loss to a Jacksonville team that finished 3-14 kept Miami out of the playoffs.

5. Atlanta Falcons 34, Buffalo Bills 31

December 1, 2013 – Toronto

The teams basically matched the other score-for-score and were tied 31-31 at the end of regulation. Buffalo got the ball first, but Scott Chandler fumbled, and Robert Alford recovered it and tossed the ball to Desmond Trufant, who returned it to the Bills’ 47-yard line. The Falcons drove to the Buffalo 17 and Matt Bryant kicked the game-winner.

4. Washington Redskins 27, Cincinnati Bengals 27

October 30, 2016 – London, England

The two teams traded scores and Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins tied the game at 27-27 with a 40-yard field goal with a little more than a minute to play. In the final minutes of overtime, Hopkins missed a field goal, Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton fumbled, and Kirk Cousins’ Hail Mary attempt failed, ending the game in a tie.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars 34, Buffalo Bills 31

October 25, 2015 – London

The Jaguars led 27-13 going into the fourth quarter at Wembley Stadium, but Buffalo scored 18 unanswered points. The Bills took the lead with a little more than five minutes to play when Corey Graham intercepted Blake Bortles’ pass and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown. Jacksonville responded with an 84-yard drive that culminated with Bortles hitting Allen Hurns for a 31-yard touchdown pass to retake the lead. The Jaguars then stopped Buffalo on Downs for the win.

2. Los Angeles Chargers 20, Tennessee Titans 19

October 21, 2018 – London

The Chargers led 20-13 with five minutes to play but the Titans drove 89 yards and Marcus Mariota hit Luke Stocker with a one-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 20-19 with 31 seconds remaining. Tennessee head Coach Mike Vrabel opted to go for two and Mariota’s pass attempt to Taywan Taylor was tipped away by Adrian Phillips.

1. Detroit Lions 22, Atlanta Falcons 21

October 26, 2014 – London

Going into the game, Matthew Stafford was tied with Bobby Layne for the most touchdown passes in Lions franchise history, and with his team down 21-0 at Halftime at Wembley Stadium, it looked like he might stay that way. Then he tossed two, one to Golden Tate and another to Theo Riddick, to break the record and cut the lead to 21-19. Matt Prater booted a 48-yard field goal as time expired for the come-from-behind win.

— Written by Aaron Tallent, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Tallent is a Writer whose articles have appeared in The Sweet Science, FOX Sports’ Outkick the Coverage, Liberty Island and The Washington Post. Follow him on Twitter at @AaronTallent.