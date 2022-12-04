5 best Landing spots in 2023 NFL Free Agency

Currently playing out the last year of his deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady may find himself on the move once again during the 2023 NFL offseason. After battling through a ton of adversity and dealing with several personal matters off the field, Brady’s slowly starting to get the Bucs back on track.

Even with a 5-6 record, the Bucs are still hanging on to first place in the NFC South. With the way things look right now, it seems like it’ll take a miracle for Tampa to pull off another Super Bowl run. So with that, Let’s now discuss the five best Landing spots for Brady this summer if he doesn’t retire.

Best Landing spots for Tom Brady in 2023 NFL Free Agency

5. New York Jets

Despite making Massive Strides and Improvements this season, a key area of ​​uncertainty that still remains for the New York Jets is at the quarterback spot. After benching Zach Wilson the Jets seem to have found their answer at quarterback in Mike White, but if they’re still not sold on him as the long-term solution then Pursuing Brady this offseason certainly wouldn’t hurt.

Now it’d probably be a long shot for TB12 to completely Shun his former Squad and join a division Rival in the Jets. However, it wasn’t all that long ago that Brett Favre did exactly that by joining the Minnesota Vikings who are a direct rival to the Green Bay Packers. So clearly anything’s possible in this crazy and unpredictable world of professional football.

4. Indianapolis Colts

Ever since Andrew Luck retired, the Indianapolis Colts have been struggling to find a quality replacement for him. With several unsuccessful stints featuring Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and now Matt Ryan, Pursuing Brady may very well end in the same result. On the flip side, Brady’s been played has been stellar even at 45 years of age and he could prove to be their missing link. Unfortunately, this would probably be a long shot for the Colts to pull off. If they were able to make this happen then it would without question put them back in title contention.

3. New England Patriots

This is another move that may seem highly unlikely, but given how much New England Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft loves Tom Brady, it may not be all that far fetched. Now it is very evident that TB12 and Patriots head Coach Bill Belichick had something of a rift that only grew stronger with time, but much like the Colts the Patriots have struggled to find consistency in the pocket over the past few years.

Time and again Brady came through for the Pats when they needed it most. So maybe Brady would consider putting all differences aside for a few more Championship runs with the same team that he previously led to six Super Bowl titles. Plus this Reunion would make for quite the storyline as it’d feel a lot like history repeating.

2. Tennessee Titans

Although the Tennessee Titans are sitting pretty in first place in the AFC South with a commanding division lead, their biggest downfall of late seems to be the inconsistencies of Veteran QB Ryan Tannehill. Just a few seasons removed from their surprise run to the AFC Championship game where they fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Titans postseason success will Heavily vary on Tannehill’s poise and Precision in the pocket and in last year’s Playoffs Tannehill greatly underperformed.

In Brady, they’d be adding arguably the Greatest passer in NFL history and pairing him alongside Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry to create quite the spectacle. Plus with a receiving corps of Robert Woods, Austin Hooper, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Treylon Burks, Brady would be able to make the most of this offensive unit and turn the Titans into a legitimate postseason threat. So it’d only make sense for them to take a chance with the strong possibility of forming a Lethal 1-2 Punch with TB12 and King Henry.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It goes without saying that this is the most ideal Landing spot for Brady in 2023 NFL free agency is he decides to continue his playing career. After all he did lead them to their second Super Bowl in franchise history just a few seasons ago. When he came over from New England a few years back, Brady imported a winning culture into Tampa Bay that’s kept them competitive in each campaign since. If Brady decides to run it back for one more go, then a return to the Buccaneers seems to make the most sense.