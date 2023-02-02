5 best golf courses in Florida, USA (2023)
A few golf courses in America are the best places to golf on earth. Stretching from coast to coast, there are tons of scenic, excellent courses constructed for golfers to enjoy.
Florida is arguably one of the best states to play golf in. Just like the courses there, the weather is incredibly nice. Here are a few of those very courses.
Best golf courses in Florida
5) Trump International Golf Club
This golf course may be one of the best golf courses in the state, but it’s also one of the most popular. Given the owner’s status, just about everyone has heard of this course. Fortunately, its infamy is deserved and people who play there know it’s not just a famous but an excellent golf course.
4) Jupiter Hills Golf Club
This golf course is located in Tequesta. It’s excellent to play, as it covers well over 7,000 yards and is just par 70. It’s great for those who aren’t necessarily pros because it’s easy to navigate and relatively easy to play. This is probably why so many youth and amateur tournaments are held there.
3) TPC Sawgrass
TPC Sawgrass is one of the best in the world and has some of the most unique holes. Golf Digest’s overview reads:
“TPC’s stadium concept was the idea of then-PGA Tour commissioner Deane Beman. The 1980 design was pure Pete Dye, who set out to test the world’s best Golfers by mixing demands of distance with target golf.”
Playing this golf course is truly an experience to be had.
2) Seminoles
Calusa Pines Golf Club has been on the Golf Daily since 2007, which speaks volumes about the experience the course offers golfers. It’s been given a 4.6 average score there, too.
Calusa Pines is home to some of the most fun holes in the entire United States, not just Florida. The golf course has been ranked in the top three of the state for the last 12 years.
Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.
.