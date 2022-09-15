5 Best Casino Games For Basketball Fans

Basketball is one of the most thrilling and enjoyable sports globally. This thrill doesn’t end with the players; it extends to spectators, fans, and everyone involved in the game. Away from basketball, many fans are looking for other means of adventure and excitement, and they get involved with many other activities to achieve this desire, including playing casino games like American Roulette online.

No doubt, casino games offer a lot of fun, unpredictability, action, and a chance to win real money – these are some of the features that draw these fans to basketball in the first place. Regardless of your preference, there are casino games that will fit your cravings.

Suppose you are having issues identifying the right casino games that may be excellent for you as a basketball fan, this article will discuss the best options you can consider right now.

Best Casino Games For Basketball Fans

Although there are several casino games you can try if you love the slam and dunk game, these are some of the best ones you should play if you crave the experience and feel of your favorite sport:

1. Roulette

Roulette is a thrilling game that doesn’t require much of your skills. The excitement Rush you feel right before Michael Jordan slams the dunk isn’t just limited to the court; you can also feel it at the Roulette table.

There are several versions of the wheel of fortune, but they have similar how-tos and rules, save for some exceptions. The Roulette rules are simple and easy to follow; bet on a number and hope the rolled dice fall on that number. If it does, you might be going home with a fortune; if it doesn’t, you can always play again.

2. Video Poker

If you have a keen eye for supporting the winning team, you should try video poker. Video poker is a fixed-odds game derived from the five-card poker variant. While it shares physical similarities with slot machines, they have different plays.

You can find several types of video poker in physical and online casinos, but the most common ones are Deuces Wild and Jack or Better. Video poker is easy to play; you’ll be dealt a five-card poker hand, which you’ll decide to keep the ones to discard.

After discarding, you should ask for new replacements. The goal of this game is to snag a winning poker hand, which includes Royal Flush, Straight Flush, Four of a Kind, Full House, and many more.

3. Basketball-Themed Slots

Slot machines are a spin-the-reels kind of casino game. You spin the reel and win real money if your symbols align. The hype with Slots is that they are usually themed, from popular movie shows to soap operas. Yes. There are several basketball-themed Slots too. Some of them are:

Basketball Star is a famous sport-themed slot by Microgaming. It boasts modern animations with high-quality graphics that give you an Authentic experience while offering 243 payout lines with an RTP of 96.45%.

Every basketball lover has either played the sport, watched it, or fantasized about it. You can chase that experience with Slam Dunk slots. Although released in 2013, Slam Dunk has offered the gambling community some of the best sport-themed features, from cheerleaders and jerseys to actual basketball player characters.

And while Slam Dunk is like most machines, the upside is that you can double up — a feature that continues your win and lets you wager more on your streak of luck.

4. Blackjack

Blackjack is well-known for its simple nature. Play against your dealer’s hand — which would be a computer if you’re gambling online — and get to 21 before they do. The Bust is that you shouldn’t go over 21. This is perfect for fans that know the importance of points.

Like the actual sport, several rules come with playing blackjack, such as the hit rule, where you can ask for more cards; the stand rule that indicates you don’t need any more cards; the split rule, where you separate two big cards to avoid a bust; and many more. If you abide by these rules, the low-house edge blackjack will definitely earn you some cool cash.

5. Craps

If you love the uncertainty that comes with every basketball game, playing craps is your best bet at casinos. It is a battle of the dice; bet on a number, throw your dice, and hope it lands on the number you wagered on.

While it might seem like an unconventional game, it’s perfect for fans who love the thrills and unpredictability of basketball matchday nights.

Final Thoughts

Playing casino games has lots of advantages for sports lovers. Besides meeting other people with the same interests, you also get to sharpen your Gaming skills, make some cash off it, and get the opportunity to Invest in your beloved sports.

It offers Gamblers the chance to incorporate their favorite sports into an entertaining activity like gaming; Killing two birds with one chip.