5-at-10: Friday mailbag on Braves and Dansby, soccer musings, gambling email, terrible QBs

Merry Christmas Eve Eve.

If that’s not a thing, well, it should be.

Buckets it’s COLD outside friends. Bundle up. And if you find yourself out and about, be charitable if you can. I gave away all the cash in my pockets Thursday, and there are so many people on the street. It’s truly sad, especially for the little ones.

To happier thoughts. Speaking of happier thoughts, did you see the ruthless obnoxious Raiders fan berating a Pats fan last Sunday night? The video is truly awful and awfully embarrassing for the Raiders fan. The Pats fan in the video keeps calm and remains poised. It was quite impressive. And after the video went viral, news came that New England owner Bob Kraft invited the Pats fan to an all-expenses paid game this weekend.

Cool story, right? And if there’s anyone who is an expert on happy endings, it’s Kraft.

Let’s handle our business, and yes, running crazy in the holidays and all that comes with writing two online columns a day has left me derelict in my score-keeping duties for the Bowling for Bowls of Bowl Game Success (Bowler Optional).

Monday. Promise.

Here’s Paschall is the next pass-happy duo for the Vols and their chance for a big start in the Orange Bowl.

As for the Rushmores, let’s do these.

Rushmore of ‘gifts’ — gift of the Magi, gift horse (and don’t look that puppy in the mouth), the Jelly of the Month Club, which as Eddie said, is the gift that keeps on giving the whole year, and Larry Hockett telling the Bulls that candlesticks always make a nice gift.

Rushmore of fictional Christmas-related characters — Santa, Rudolph, George Bailey and Scrooge.

Rushmore of Jonah Hill movies — “Superbad,” “Wolf of Wall Street,” “Moneyball” and “21 Jump Street.”

Rushmore of most famous and renowned literary Villains — Satan, Voldermort, Dracula and Hannibal Lecter.

To the mailbag.

From Bicycle Bob

Jay,

You asked: True or false, Stanford claiming the word “American” is harmful is the dumbest thing you’ve heard this week? Absolutely true. Why can’t people like those at Stanford see that their efforts at speech control are no different than those of an Evil totalitarian regime such as communist China? And America shouldn’t want to be like that.

True or False: The Braves will be just fine without Dansby Swanson?

Merry Christmas/happy holidays,

Bob —

Thanks and Merry Christmas to you and your peddling crew.

The Dansby Swanson thing will be a major storyline next summer. And it will be magnified by several factors.

First, the Mets and Phillies made monster splashes in free agency, and each added star shortstops on mega-deals. Heck, the Mets adding Carlos Correa gives them two $300-plus-million deals on the left side of the infield.

Second, what now happens with Max Fried since he’s the next big name headed for free agency. If Fried and Alex Anthopoulos can’t come to terms before the 2023 season starts then a) it likely means Fried’s days in the ATL are numbered or b) if the Braves struggle, who’s to say the team won’t deal him.

Third, this Q&A with AA by Jeff Schultz of The Athletic left me with a better understanding of how the Dansby deal played out. It also left me with a better taste in my mouth that the Braves chased Dansby, Dansby was willing to give the Braves a ‘hometown’ discount, but in the end the money divide was just too great. Maybe AA and the Braves learned some things in how the Freddie Freeman Fiasco played out, but this one felt as much like that amicable split with your high school sweetheart late in the summer before you both head to different colleges, if that makes sense.

As for the team, and AA says it in the above link (yes, The Athletic is a paysite) that right now the plan is to replace Dansby from within the current options of players. And that means Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia will get the first crack.

From AA to Schultz: “They’ll compete, and ultimately (manager Brian Snitker) will make that call. We’ll see how they do in the spring. And Whoever is the starter doesn’t mean they’ll be able to keep the job. Where it goes from there, their play will impact that.”

Not sure there is much on the trade market currently, but there’s that.

As for the question of better, well, I think Dansby’s numbers — especially at the plate — will be the easiest box to check off for Grissom, Arcia or whoever gets the SS title long term.

The question that has to keep Snit and AA awake at night is the clubhouse. The Braves have lost the two best leaders in the organization in the past 14 months. In a game like baseball, a Marathon season with countless ups and downs, Chemistry and internal direction are key, if not critical.

There have been a slew of star-studded teams over the last half-century that fell forever short because of a lack of player leadership within the locker room.

Who fills that void now that Swanson’s is on the Southside? I think it starts with Travis d’Arnaud. Matt Olson should be more comfortable in year 2 with the club. Austin Riley will need to step forward too. Maybe Ozzie Albies.

And it needs to happen organically, especially in regard to the team’s best and most emotional player, Ronald Acuña Jr.

I think the Braves are going to be very good next year, and a top-half of the order of Acuña, Michael Harris II, Riley, Olson and Albies is as good as anyone this side of the Padres. (Seriously San Diego. Dang. No matter the order, having Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto and now Matt Carpenter in the same order is some kind of nasty.)

The Braves will be fine, but with all that talent, it will be a great case study in the value of leadership.

From Ted

Jay, how’s your betting thing going? Have you lost all your money yet?

Ha, ha, ha.

Ted—

I guess it’s going pretty well. We’ve had three perfect days this week — two 3-0 days and one 0-3.

That rollercoaster ride has been this week’s Plays of the Day — you can sign up for the 5 pm email here — continued. The Jags hit, the under 18.5 in the second half of Jags-Jets hit, and Air Force getting points rolled huge over Baylor.

Heck, our $5 free parlay is Fan Duel of Zach Wilson under-195 passing yards, second-half under, Travis Etienne over 14.5 receiving yards and an Anytime Zonova Knight score was Dang close too.

For those keeping score, that makes us plus-10.45 units since we started doing this in the afternoons in late October. Which, if you are like me and view a unit as 1/10th of your bankroll, then we’ve doubled up in two months, which is nice.

So no, I haven’t lost all my money yet. But thanks for checking.

From Bill

Of course you are not going to switch to soccer. I submit that that is not the point. Arguing about sports is good fun. But come on. In this case football versus soccer doesn’t need to be either/or. Both/and can do just fine, as in I like football better than soccer, but there are Moments when soccer is much fun, too. (It would be nice, in fact, if you could see your way to benching “kickball.”)

I enjoy your columns!

Bill—

Thanks for the feedback and for sharing.

Also, thanks for communicating without using a slew of (bleeps) and mother (bleeps) and (bleep)hole and, well you get the idea.

My soccer stance through the years has remained relatively steady. But those who are dead set on telling me how wrong, stupid, redneck, classless, you name it, I am for not enjoying soccer — gang, I understand the beautiful game, I just don’t like the beautiful game — were out in full force after Monday’s 5-at-10.

To reiterate, Sunday’s World Cup final was a seminal sports event that was truly amazing.

But it’s not going to be chicken livers to this catfish long term.

As for kickball, well, I can’t make any promises.

From Steve

Jay, great call on the Jags. Did you watch this game? What a disaster!

I heard you are a fan of the draft. Is Zach Wilson the worst top-three QB pick of all-time?

Thanks and merry Christmas.

steve —

I did not watch. Full day of errands to finish up my Christmas list. I am homebound today — writing of course — but I may not get out of my Christmas PJs to be honest.

But Wilson’s stat line was tragic. He was 9-for-18 for 92 yards and a pick and was sacked three times. He was replaced — and out-performed — by some cat named Chris Streveler, who before last night, I had never heard of.

The line for the worst QB picked in the top 3 of all-time starts behind JaMarcus Russell. And a big part of that is because of the dudes who followed behind Russell going No. 1 to the Raiders in 2007. Four All-Pros — Calvin Johnson, Joe Thomas, LaRon Landry and Adrian Peterson — went in the top seven picks. Three more generational stars — Patrick Willis, Marshawn Lynch and Darrelle Revis — were in the top half of round 1 too.

So Russell has always been my go-to for this question. And you heard correctly Steve. I do enjoy the draft a smidge.

But Zach Wilson is really a Mormon version of Russell looking at the numbers.

According to The Associated Press, the numbers are similar — and it was a testament to Wilson’s no-good, rotten, horrible, really bad Thursday that Russell was trending on Twitter.

Through 22 career starts, Zach Wilson has a passer rating of 70.9, averages 6.4 yards per attempt, has 15 TD passes, 18 interceptions and has an 8-14 record.

Through his first 22 starts, JaMarcus Russell had a passer rating of 68.0, averaged 6.2 yards per attempt, had 15 TD passes, 18 interceptions and a 7-15 record.

Hmmmmmmm.

Gang, have a Blessed holiday and thanks so much for spending your time around these parts and making this little morning chat as much fun as it is.

God bless and Merry Christmas.