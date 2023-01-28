5 Alabama players selected in latest 2023 two-round NFL mock draft

It is officially NFL mock draft season. Everywhere you turn, analysts continue to turn out their latest installment of projections for the 2023 NFL draft.

Most mock drafts consist of just the first round, but recently, our friends over at Draftwire released a full two-round mock.

As you would have imagined, the mock draft is littered with former members of the Alabama football team.

The top of the mock draft features the usual Suspects of Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., but you will also find a few more Crimson Tide prospects throughout the 63-pick mock draft.

Here is where each of the five former Alabama players is projected to land.